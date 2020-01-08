U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union Hits the $1 Billion Mark in Total Assets

Leading the credit union to the $1 billion mark is USSFCU's President and CEO, Timothy L. Anderson, who officially took the helm on January 1, 2020, after serving as interim since mid-2019. "We are fortunate to have Tim continue in this role as leader of our organization, serving our remarkable Senate community, and guiding our company and its valued employees into the future," said Ileana Garcia, USSFCU Board Chair.

The financial growth and stability placed USSFCU as one of the healthiest credit unions by Lending Tree DepositAccounts.com in 2018 and 2019. USSFCU was also named the top performing credit union in the nation by S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2018 and holds a 5-star rating on Bankrate.com.

During USSFCU's three-year period of exceptional growth, the credit union ensured its top priority – their members – benefited from this success via special dividends, competitive loan rates and nationally leading deposit rates. "Reaching the $1 billion mark is a special accomplishment for the credit union," said Anderson. "We would have never been able to accomplish this without our board, hard work and dedication of our employees, and the trust and loyalty of our members."

About USSFCU

USSFCU has provided the U.S. Senate and the Capitol Hill community with world-class financial stability, security and service since 1935. Now with over 100 paths to eligibility, USSFCU continues this commitment to an expanded field of membership.

SOURCE U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union