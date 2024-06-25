U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union Honored as Top Workplace by The Washington Post!

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU) proudly announces its recognition as one of the Greater Washington area's top workplaces by The Washington Post. This esteemed accolade underscores USSFCU's unwavering dedication to creating an exceptional workplace environment and fostering a culture of excellence.

The Washington Post's annual Top Workplaces list celebrates organizations that prioritize their employees' well-being, job satisfaction, and overall workplace culture. Being named a Top Workplace signifies USSFCU's dedication to its team members and their professional growth. Impressively, USSFCU ranks within the top 2% in its industry for making employees feel appreciated.

"Our employees are the heart of our organization. This recognition is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the positive culture we strive to maintain every day," said Timothy Anderson, CEO of USSFCU. "We are committed to supporting our team members and ensuring that USSFCU continues to be a place where they can thrive both personally and professionally."

Recent survey feedback from USSFCU employees highlights the positive atmosphere at the credit union:

"Our CEO truly cares about the credit union, the membership, and each employee."





"This is honestly the best and most caring company I have ever worked for. The culture and people are honest and nice. The work is challenging, and they strongly support work and home life at a great balance."





"Our mission is 'People Helping People.' This is a win-win and at the end of the day we can rest knowing that we left people better than we found them."





"I feel part of something bigger."





"Each day I am presented with new challenges and situations, which really helps me to stay focused and interested."

In addition to this significant recognition, USSFCU has also received the following accolades:

Top Workplaces USA 2024: Ranked #76 nationwide by USA TODAY, highlighting USSFCU's employee-focused culture.

Ranked #76 nationwide by TODAY, highlighting USSFCU's employee-focused culture. 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards: Celebrated for exceptional Work-Life Flexibility, enabling employees to balance their personal and professional lives effectively.

These awards reflect USSFCU's ongoing efforts to foster a positive workplace culture and provide employees with the tools and support they need to succeed. At USSFCU, employees are considered the greatest asset. Their dedication and hard work drive the credit union's success, and USSFCU is committed to maintaining an environment that nurtures their talents and promotes their well-being.

About USSFCU

Since 1935, USSFCU has provided the Senate and Capitol Hill communities with world-class financial stability, security, and service. Now a $1.6 billion financial institution with 140 plus paths to membership, access to these exclusive financial resources is at your fingertips. For more details and to view USSFCU's profile on the Top Workplaces website, click here .

View this press release on our website at ussfcu.org/press.

SOURCE U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union