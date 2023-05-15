U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union Honors the U.S. Capitol Police on Peace Officers Memorial Day

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On this Peace Officers Memorial Day, May 15, 2023, the United State Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU) is honoring the United States Capitol Police by providing breakfast to the officers on duty. The U.S. Capitol Police have been protecting the U.S. Capitol since 1828, making them one of the oldest organized police forces in the nation. The sacrifice made by the men and women of the US Capitol Police has largely gone unnoticed through the years until recently. Peace Officers Memorial Day is a day of recognition for police officers around the Nation who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

USSFCU, Chick-fil-a & US Capitol Police teams. Left to Right: Milton Aguilar-Bolanos (USSFCU), Shannon Kingsbury (US Capitol Police) & Deeben "DK" Kang (Chick-fil-a) Peace Officers Memorial Day breakfast delivery from Chick-fil-a 7th Street in Chinatown courtesy of the US Senate Federal Credit Union. Preparing breakfast for US Capitol Police for Peace Officers Memorial Day. Peace Officers Memorial Day breakfast delivery from Chick-fil-a 7th Street in Chinatown courtesy of the US Senate Federal Credit Union. Peace Officers Memorial Day breakfast delivery from Chick-fil-a 7th Street in Chinatown courtesy of the US Senate Federal Credit Union.

"It is our honor and privilege to provide the U.S. Capitol Police with breakfast on this special day. The U.S. Capitol Police have watched over Capitol Hill and the U.S. Senate community tirelessly for almost 200 years. The sacrifice their officers make to keep us safe cannot be praised enough. This simple gesture is our way of saying thank you for all they do to keep us safe."

- Milton Aguilar-Bolanos, USSFCU Membership Development Officer

The United States Senate Federal Credit Union has served the U.S. Capitol Police for decades and considers them, next to the U.S. Senate, one of their core member groups. USSFCU has more than 100 employee groups they have partnered with over the years but the relationship with the U.S. Capitol Police is a unique one. It goes beyond a business-to-business relationship. There is a level of trust and togetherness from both sides that you see more in community or family. USSFCU will also be contributing to the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund at the end of May as an additional show of solidarity with the force.

A very special thanks to retired U.S. Capitol Police officer and Chick-fil-a 7th Street in Chinatown Owner/Operator, Deeben "DK" Kang, and his amazing team for making this meal possible. Learn more about his journey here.

