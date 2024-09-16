U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union Showcases Innovative AI Use at VMware Explore 2024

Represented by Chief Information Officer Mark Fournier and Senior Systems Engineer Michele Collauto, the USSFCU IT team highlighted our ongoing efforts to harness AI and machine learning to deliver secure, cutting-edge services for our members. The session, titled "US Senate Federal Credit Union Drives Member Experience Innovation with Private AI," explored how USSFCU integrates VMware Cloud Foundation to streamline cloud operations while ensuring unmatched security and scalability.

One key aspect of USSFCU's AI approach is its use of Private AI, which ensures that member and employee data remains secure and is never exposed to third parties. "Opposed to other artificial intelligence applications running in the public cloud, our Private AI concept recreates the same powerful features you might experience on popular web platforms—without releasing any private data or intellectual property to the companies that own those portals," explained Michele Collauto. "Our members and employees will benefit from this new technology, keeping their data safe and sound." This is particularly relevant in a digital landscape where uploading information to public AI systems often means willingly donating that data, which can be stored and utilized by those companies indefinitely.

"Our members are our priority, and AI is enabling us to provide personalized, real-time financial solutions," said Mark Fournier. "With VMware Cloud Foundation, we've built a secure, private cloud environment that allows us to quickly and efficiently implement AI technologies—whether it's for knowledge-based chatbots assisting staff or delivering financial answers directly to our members across multiple devices. AI in banking helps us automate everyday transactions, streamline loan processing, and proactively identify member needs, ensuring that our services are both intuitive and secure."

At the conference, USSFCU demonstrated how our AI initiatives are revolutionizing member interactions. Through the power of AI, the credit union is improving member support, automating customer service, and creating innovative applications that simplify the banking experience. Our private AI infrastructure also ensures high-level security for sensitive member data, addressing privacy concerns typically associated with public cloud environments.

"We're entering a new era where AI isn't just an add-on—it's essential for providing the modern financial services that our members expect," noted Collauto. "From concept to deployment, VMware Cloud Foundation allowed us to get up and running with private AI in just a matter of days, giving us the agility we need to stay ahead."

VMware Explore 2024, held from August 26–29, attracted leaders from across industries to discuss innovations in cloud technology, AI, and digital transformation. USSFCU's participation underscores the credit union's commitment to leading financial technology innovations in the credit union sector.

For more information on USSFCU's participation at VMware Explore 2024 and to view the full video, visit: Video Link. To learn more about VMware Private AI, visit VMware Private AI Blog.

About USSFCU

Since 1935, the U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU) has been providing world-class financial stability, security, and service to the Senate and Capitol Hill communities. With $1.6 billion in assets and over 140 paths to membership, USSFCU continues to lead in financial innovation. For more information about membership and services, visit ussfcu.org/joinus to learn more.

View this press release on our website at ussfcu.org/press.

SOURCE U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union