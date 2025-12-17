USSFCU Delivers $75,000 to Local Food Banks Ahead of the Holiday Season

Year-end donations were distributed to the following organizations:

Carpenter's Shelter — $10,000





Capital Area Food Bank — $10,000





SOME (So Others Might Eat) — $15,000





Maryland Food Bank — $10,000





Blue Ridge Area Food Bank — $10,000





Manna Food Center — $10,000





ALIVE! — $10,000

These donations help ensure local families have access to meals, shelter, and essential support heading into the winter months, when community needs often rise sharply.

"Our commitment goes beyond writing a check—it's about showing up for our community," said Timothy L. Anderson, President & CEO of USSFCU. "Food banks and service organizations are doing critical work during the busiest time of the year. It was important to us not only to provide financial assistance, but to visit each nonprofit in person and hear directly about the impact they are making."

"Being able to meet these organizations face-to-face was incredibly meaningful for our team," added Eduardo Villanueva, Engagement & Events Manager. "We see firsthand how much dedication goes into supporting families, and we're proud to play even a small part in helping them continue their mission."

This initiative reflects USSFCU's long-standing philosophy of people helping people and its commitment to uplifting communities across the Washington metropolitan area. The Credit Union continues to invest in programs and partnerships that support financial wellness, stability, and access to essential resources.

About USSFCU

The United States Senate Federal Credit Union has been proudly serving the Senate community and beyond for over 90 years. As a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution, USSFCU is committed to providing exceptional service, competitive financial products, and educational resources to empower members on their financial journey. For more information, visit www.ussfcu.org .

