U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman to Speak at TriNet PeopleForce 2023

TriNet Group, Inc.

24 Aug, 2023, 16:15 ET

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration as a speaker at TriNet PeopleForce 2023. Her discussion will center around the various ways entrepreneurs can financially support their small business through government loans, grants, and other resources.

The three-day, award-winning conference taking place September 12-14, will feature acclaimed leaders from the worlds of business, sports, technology, science, social justice, entertainment, media and more. The event will take place live from The Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, New York—and virtually from anywhere.

Administrator Guzman currently serves as the voice in President Biden's Cabinet for more than 33 million small businesses nationwide, leading with a customer-first, technology-forward and equitable approach. As the 27th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), she recently commemorated the agency's 70th anniversary.

"Administrator Guzman is our country's biggest champion of small businesses and innovative startups," said Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer at TriNet. "It is a true honor to have her join TriNet PeopleForce 2023, the premier event for SMBs, and we congratulate the SBA on 70 years of service to America's entrepreneurs."

"America depends on small business owners and innovative startups to create jobs, advance our economy and strengthen our global competitiveness," said Administrator Guzman. "TriNet PeopleForce is where the SBA can help connect and power those entrepreneurs with funding and revenue opportunities to start, grow and build resilient businesses."

With People for People as the program's theme, TriNet PeopleForce 2023 will explore a broad range of topics, including AI, the capital environment, healthcare, mental health, employee satisfaction and more. In addition to live interviews and performances on the main stage, attendees will have access to break-out sessions with tailored, participatory content.

Register to attend virtually or live in New York by visiting PeopleForce.TriNet.com.

For a look at TriNet PeopleForce 2022, visit: Rise | Empowered by TriNet

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

