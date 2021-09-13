U.S. STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® Returns To CBS Sports

The season follows over 70 men and women athletes from across the country through qualifying rounds, and ultimately to the U.S. Championships, held in Little Rock, Ark. In total, 16 episodes capture all the saw-screaming, chip-flying action. The first two episodes of the season debut tonight, September 13, at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS Sports Network. Shows will then air on CBS Sports Network every Monday at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time through December 20 – subject to change, check local listings.

A special, hour-long U.S. Championships episode featuring the Men's Division semifinals, Rookie Division, and Women's and Men's championships, is scheduled to air November 13 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the CBS Television Network.

The full schedule of air dates, and links to more information, can be found at www.stihltimbersports.com

New Hardware on Display

STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® is proud to welcome back long-standing sponsors Duluth Trading Company, official workwear of STIHL TIMBERSPORTS®, and official utility vehicle sponsor John Deere . Joining them this year is Ace Hardware , the "Official DIY Partner of STIHL TIMBERSPORTS®." Ace Hardware will present the "Ace Athlete Profile" segment in television and streaming programs, highlighting behind-the-scenes interviews with STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® athletes and their involvement with their local communities.

"We are excited to sponsor STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® and further drive our strategic partnership with STIHL U.S. by carrying a full line of their products in Ace stores nationwide," said Jeff Gooding, Corporate Vice President, Marketing, Ace Hardware. "At Ace, we take pride in carrying the highest quality brands and truly appreciate the opportunity to celebrate the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® competitions, and the individual competitors who represent communities across the country."

"We're thrilled that Ace Hardware has joined the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS team," said STIHL Corporate Communications Manager Roger Phelps. "Support for communities and local business is at the core of our business, and with many Ace retailers also being STIHL dealers, it is a natural fit. Together we look forward to sharing this intense sport with our fans and the opportunity to feature our athletes' stories."

