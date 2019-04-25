US Supreme Court Admits Farrin Litigation Attorney Hoyt Tessener

DURHAM, N.C., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Scott Farrin Senior Litigation Attorney Hoyt Tessener was recently admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court.

Tessener, senior counsel and a shareholder of the law firm, leads the firm's thriving litigation practice. Referred to by other lawyers as a "legend in the courtroom," he has tried over 100 cases in state and federal courts throughout North Carolina with multiple verdict awards of $1,000,000 or more*.

James S. Farrin, President and Founder of the law firm said, "Hoyt is a tremendous asset to our firm. Since he joined two years ago our litigation practice has grown significantly, and we are taking even more cases to trial."

Tessener has been the recipient of numerous honors and awards for his accomplishments. Every year since 2006 he has been selected to be included as a 'Super Lawyer'** in "NC Super Lawyers" magazine. Since 2008, his name has appeared as a 'Best Lawyer'** on the "Best Lawyers in America" roster for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs; and in 2016, 'Lawyer of the Year'** for Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs for the Raleigh area. "Best Lawyers" also designated Hoyt in 2016 as 'Lawyer of the Year'** for the Raleigh area for Product Liability Litigation. Additionally, "Business North Carolina" named Tessener among the state's 'Legal Elite'** in 2015.

*Each case is unique and must be evaluated on its own merits. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

**For more information regarding the standards for inclusion visit: www.superlawyers.com, www.bestlawyers.com, www.businessnc.com.

