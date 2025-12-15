U.S. Swimmer Cody Miller to Compete in the Enhanced Games

– Gold Medalist in 2016 and Former World Record Holder to Compete at the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas –

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, the elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike the ability to optimize their health, performance and recovery, today announced that American swimmer Cody Miller has agreed to compete in the Enhanced Games. Miller, 33 competed for the United States in the 2016 Rio Games earning a bronze in the 100m breaststroke. He was also a member of the record breaking 4x100m medley relay team that earned the gold medal. Miller is the former world record holder in the short course 4×50m mixed medley relay, and the American record holder in the long course 100m breaststroke and short course 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke.

"I'm very excited to join the field and compete in the Enhanced Games," said Miller. "Athletes in our sport deserve to be compensated like true professionals. That starts with prioritizing safety and well-being, and I'm confident Enhanced's system does exactly that. I believe in their vision: to give athletes the best support in the world. As a former Las Vegan myself, I'm pumped to race fast in the desert. It's time for something new and exciting."

"Cody's addition to our men's swim field instantly raises the excitement and anticipation for our first Enhanced Games, and demonstrates how serious our commitment is to hosting elite athletes in top-flight competition," said Rick Adams, Chief Sporting Officer for the Enhanced Games. "Cody's career as an international swimmer is undeniable and we're excited to have his energy and charisma on display May 24th."

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented financial incentives to athletes.

About Enhanced Ltd

Enhanced, is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Enhanced Performance Product line provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category.

