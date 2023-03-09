U.S. Tech Company Navisite Expands Globally with Presence in Costa Rica

Navisite taps into Costa Rica's fast-growing tech hub and highly skilled workforce to support the demand in Latin America for its digital transformation expertise and services

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite, a global leader of strategic advisory and digital transformation services for mid-market and smaller enterprise companies, announced today the expansion of its global presence with a new office in WeWork Cariari Corporate Center, Costa Rica.

Working closely with CINDE, the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency, Navisite will take advantage of the country's investment in digital readiness and highly skilled, educated workforce to provide cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions.

"Costa Rica offers a diverse, digitally savvy workforce that will enable us to grow our presence in Latin America and support the needs of customers with the resources and capabilities they need in the region as they look to modernize their businesses," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "CINDE has been a great partner for us, providing valuable guidance and support to help us quickly ramp up and establish our operations in this country."

Navisite is a recognized leader for 'Consulting and Transformation Services for Midmarket' in the Information Services Group (ISG) Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions & Services 2022 report for the U.S. Through its highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, Navisite guides customers through every part of the modernization lifecycle to move their businesses forward.

Manuel Tovar, the Minister of Foreign Trade, stated, "The expansion of Navisite, a world leader in strategic consulting and digital transformation services for small and medium enterprises, is a clear vote of confidence for Costa Rica's potential as an investment destination and strategic partner for commerce. This expansion also represents an opportunity for the Costa Rican workforce to access high-added-value jobs and develop their skills and knowledge in an environment of innovation and excellence."

With a rapidly growing tech labor force, Costa Rica has become a digital epicenter in Latin America consolidating its position as a leading nearshoring destination, offering greater resiliency, accessibility and resources to global companies. The new office will enable Navisite to better support the needs of its customers and augment its global team of experts with additional digital skills in areas including software development, data analytics, cloud and cybersecurity.

"Navisite's arrival demonstrates our ability to create great job opportunities and support a U.S. company that delivers a combination of business process and IT solutions for diverse industries such as health care, manufacturing and life sciences," said Pilar Madrigal, Director of Investment Advisory of CINDE. "Navisite is joining some of the world's best-known technology companies by expanding its footprint to Costa Rica. This subsector records more than 30,000 accumulated jobs by the end of 2022."

Navisite is looking to hire about 50 new employees with English proficiency across a range of technical and consulting roles during 2023, with hundreds of new hires planned over the next two years.

Interested parties can apply at: www.navisite.com/about/careers

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

About CINDE

For more than 40 years, the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency (CINDE) has worked to attract foreign direct investment to the country. Throughout its history, CINDE has provided support to more than 400 multinational companies established in Costa Rica, in diverse industries including manufacturing, services, life sciences, and tourism infrastructure. A private, non-political organization declared of national interest, the agency has since 2017 – and now, for five consecutive years – been listed by the International Trade Center (ITC) as the best national investment attraction agency in the world.

