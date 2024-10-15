US Teens and teachers receive a 'special farewell gift' from GDToday

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday.

From October 5th to 13th, the delegation of the Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC) embarked on a journey to explore three cities in Guangdong Province, including Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Zhuhai.

Through immersive cultural and musical exchanges with local students, 39 American teenagers from YPC developed close friendships with their Chinese counterparts.

In order to commemorate their precious memories and the close connection before they headed back home, Guangdong People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and GDToday prepared a poster for each one of them, capturing their feelings on this trip to Guangdong and their blessings to China. The posters were attached with the emotions and wishes they expressed in words for China.

Jamari Burrowes Davis from YPC was instantly delighted as soon as he received the gift. "I feel great about the pictures. They're really amazing. Thank you for taking them and capturing our words," he said.

He believes that the poster is a tangible way to forever commemorate his wonderful moments in China, as he plans to frame and hang the picture on the wall back home in New York.

"Thank you for everything that we've received, as we have been given so many gifts from numerous individuals, and I'm extremely grateful for it." Harley Severe, a YPC member also expressed her appreciation for the generosity of the gift she received by saying, "Perhaps I will give it to my mom and have her hang it."

Harley concluded her trip in China as a wonderful cultural exchange that offered her new perspectives on Chinese culture, of which she is extremely proud to be a part.

Although the trip has come to an end, these young teenagers are already thinking of returning next time to explore a larger part of China.

Jeremy Pouchot said it has always been on his bucket list to visit the Great Wall of China. "I have always been fascinated by the rich history in China and its architecture," he explained, "If I return to China, I definitely want to visit there."

He shared that he is also very interested in visiting Beijing and Shanghai, not only to experience more metropolitan life, but also to explore the historic aspects of the country.

Francisco J. Núñez, Founder and artistic director of YPC, expressed his gratitude for the efforts made to make the social gifts possible.

"We're very excited that every child receive one of these personally. It is very generous of you to do that, truly incredible," he said. Francisco plans to hang the poster in his office right as soon as he returns.

As he concluded, he hopes the visit is not the end but rather the beginning of further exchanges between the younger generations of China and the US.

SOURCE GDToday