U.S. Trucking Pricing Chaos Forces Brokers to Rethink Tech as Bear Cognition Responds

As freight pricing volatility intensifies across U.S. trucking markets, Bear Cognition is reframing the challenge as a decision speed problem, not just a cost issue. Its Constellation One platform embeds AI into core freight workflows to eliminate decision latency, helping brokers and carriers respond faster, price more accurately, and protect margins.

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With spot shipping rates skyrocketing nearly 30 percent in weeks and 22 percent of procurement leaders reporting sustained double-digit logistics cost increases, the U.S. freight market faces unprecedented volatility. In response, Bear Cognition today announced the deployment of updates to Constellation One, an integrated AI platform built to eradicate decision latency across brokerage, carrier, and 3PL environments. When freight costs swing wildly, relying on manual processes and disconnected systems destroys margins. Constellation One operates alongside existing transportation management systems to automate core freight processes, ensuring immediate, data-backed pricing accuracy and operational speed.

"Success in today's freight market demands uncompromising speed and pricing accuracy, making decision latency the ultimate margin killer" - Dan DiMarzio, VP of Corporate Development at Bear Cognition.

"Success in today's freight market demands uncompromising speed and pricing accuracy, making decision latency the ultimate margin killer," said Dan DiMarzio, VP of Corporate Development at Bear Cognition.

Eradicating The Silent Margin Killer

The U.S. freight industry navigates one of the most volatile pricing environments in history. Brokers and carriers face relentless pressure from sharp pricing swings across contract and spot freight, coupled with rising fuel, labor, and equipment costs.

In this high-stakes environment, profitability hinges on action. Yet, for many, daily operational processes like quoting, booking, and tracking remain trapped in email threads and siloed systems. These manual bottlenecks create decision latency, a critical operational failure that leaks margin with every delayed response.

"When logistics costs swing 30 percent in weeks, reacting to yesterday's data guarantees financial losses," DiMarzio noted. "We see teams spending hours merging datasets and manually calling dispatchers, completely missing profitable business."

Companies must shift from reactive delays to proactive execution. Bear Cognition engineered a disruptive solution to automate these exact workflows and force accountability back into logistics operations.

Automating Freight Workflows for Immediate ROI

Constellation One attacks the root causes of decision latency by embedding AI directly into daily freight operations. It replaces manual friction with intelligent, immediate action across the entire lifecycle of a load.

Load Agent: Captures and evaluates incoming load requests instantly, ensuring brokers never miss lucrative bid opportunities during high-volume periods or weekends.

Captures and evaluates incoming load requests instantly, ensuring brokers never miss lucrative bid opportunities during high-volume periods or weekends. Track and Trace Agent: Automates shipment visibility and communication, eliminating the endless manual check calls that waste up to 40 percent of a dispatcher's daily bandwidth.

Automates shipment visibility and communication, eliminating the endless manual check calls that waste up to 40 percent of a dispatcher's daily bandwidth. Revenue Optimization System: Analyzes customer invoices and real-time cost data to instantly generate profitable, strategic pricing proposals, dramatically accelerating sales responses.

Analyzes customer invoices and real-time cost data to instantly generate profitable, strategic pricing proposals, dramatically accelerating sales responses. Bid and Route Optimization: Deploys advanced algorithms against historical freight data to dictate optimized routes and pricing structures, slashing operating costs while protecting service reliability.

"We designed Constellation One to instantly extract relevant information and automate the entire timeline from quoting to billing," said DiMarzio. "If a broker spends hours manually quoting requests and hunting down a carrier instead of booking freight, they lose money. Our agents execute those tasks instantly, giving back substantial revenue generating time to the client."

"This technology does not just assist human operators; it accelerates throughput and drives measurable revenue optimization," DiMarzio added.

Securing Competitive Advantage Through Speed

Reducing decision latency is not a generic digital transformation, it is a ruthless margin protection strategy. Bear Cognition forces the freight industry to abandon outdated manual workflows in favor of measurable, high-speed execution. By seamlessly integrating into existing transportation management systems, Constellation One dramatically reduces the time required to move from freight request to operational reality.

This rapid deployment directly shields revenue and pricing integrity for 3PLs and carriers across the nation. Organizations ready to stop bleeding margin and start dominating their pricing strategies can experience Constellation One firsthand by contacting Bear Cognition for a live platform deployment assessment.

"In a market defined by razor-thin margins and chaotic price swings, speed acts as your ultimate financial control," DiMarzio stated. "We built this technology to fundamentally change how brokers and carriers operate, ensuring they can accelerate their business rather than just try to sustain it."

About Bear Cognition

Bear Cognition builds operational intelligence systems that unlock "Organizational Cognition"—helping enterprises think, reason, and act with speed and precision at scale. Its Cognitive OS turns fragmented data into shared context, automates workflows, and embeds reasoning into execution to eliminate decision latency and improve performance. Designed for mission-critical environments, it overlays existing tech stacks to orchestrate decisions where operations happen. Through its proprietary Software with a Service (SwaS®) model, Bear Cognition pairs advanced automation with a hands-on Data Lab team accountable for measurable outcomes in months.

Focused on logistics, supply chain, and complex enterprise operations, Bear Cognition delivers human-centric intelligence that multiplies workforce impact—enhancing people rather than replacing them—while driving faster throughput and clear ROI. For more information, visit Bear Cognition.

References:

Harrington, I. (2026, January 10). The silent risk no one models: Decision latency. AI in the Chain. aiinthechain.com/2026/01/10/the-silent-risk-no-one-models-decision-latency/

Hilton, A. (2023, July 11). Taming the Beast of Decision Latency: A Guide for Data-Driven Organizations. Medium. medium.com/@alexdh359/taming-the-beast-of-decision-latency-a-guide-for-data-driven-organizations-171317f20ebb

Partridge, J. (2026, February). Price of consumer goods could surge as shipping costs soar, industry body says. The Guardian; The Guardian. theguardian.com/business/2026/feb/01/consumer-goods-prices-shipping-costs-procurement-supply-chain-computers-transport

Russo, D. (2021, February 8). The cost of decision latency. datacenterdynamics.com . datacenterdynamics.com/en/opinions/cost-decision-latency/

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SOURCE Bear Cognition