U.S Vascular Access Devices Market Report 2023-2029: Sector to Reach $6.2 Billion Growing at 2.5% Annually

Mar 15, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vascular Access Devices Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis United States 2023-2029 - MedSuite - Includes: Implantable Ports, Port Needles, Central Venous Catheters, and 12 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. market for vascular access devices and accessories reached a valuation of $5.2 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 2.5% to reach a value of $6.2 billion during the forecast period.
The comprehensive report suite covering the U.S. market for vascular access devices and accessories includes a wide range of products, such as implantable ports, port needles, central venous catheters (CVCs), peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs), midlines, extended dwell catheters (EDCs), dialysis catheters, ultrasound machines specialized for vascular access, vein visualization devices, tip-placement devices, catheter securement devices, antibacterial catheter patches, catheter caps, syringes, and needles.
DATA TYPES INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends
- Vascular Access Procedure Volumes
- Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
- Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment
- Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Vascular Access Device market
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- COVID19 Impact on the US Vascular Access and Accessories market
- Disease Overviews and Demographic Information
- Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, and SWOT for Top Competitors
U.S. VASCULAR ACCESS MARKET INSIGHTS
As a result of the complications and concerns linked to PICCs, the market is shifting towards more cost-effective catheter devices with lower failure rates. Two alternatives that are gaining popularity are midlines and extended dwell catheters, which are shorter and can be placed in peripheral veins to minimize the risk of infection and complications. Innovative technologies have been developed to enhance the dwell time and decrease failure rates of PIVCs, potentially reducing the number of catheters needed per patient. These advancements incorporate antimicrobial coatings, improved catheter materials, and enhanced insertion techniques.
U.S. VASCULAR ACCESS MARKET SHARE INSIGHT
Becton Dickinson, 3M, and Teleflex currently dominate the U.S. vascular access device market. However, the market has been shifting towards less expensive catheter devices with lower failure rates due to the complications and concerns associated with PICCs. Midlines and extended dwell catheters have emerged as popular alternatives that are gaining traction as they are shorter and can be placed in peripheral veins to reduce the risk of infection and complications. New technologies, such as antimicrobial coatings, better catheter materials, and improved insertion techniques, have been developed to improve the dwell time and reduce failure rates of PIVCs, resulting in fewer catheters being required per patient.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
- Implantable Port Market - MedCore
- Port Needle Market - MedCore
- Central Venous Catheter Market - MedCore
- Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Market - MedCore
- Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market - MedCore
- Midline Market - MedCore
- Extended Dwell Catheter Market - MedCore
- Dialysis Catheter Market - MedCore
- Vascular Access Ultrasound Market - MedCore
- Vein Visualization Device Market - MedCore
- Tip-placement Device Market - MedCore
- Catheter Securement Device Market - MedCore
- Antibacterial Catheter Patch Market - MedCore
- Catheter Cap Market - MedCore
- Syringe and Needle Market - MedCore
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
- Regions: North America (United States)
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2029
- Historical Data: 2019-2022
- Quantitative Data: Market Size, Market Share, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices
- Qualitative Data: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios
- Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Impact of Covid-19 on the U.S. Vascular Access Devices and Accessories Market
3. Disease Overview
4. Product Assessment
5. U.S. Vascular Access Devices and Accessories Market Overview
6. Procedure Numbers
7. Implantable Port Market
8. Port Needle Market
9. Central Venous Catheter Market
10. Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Market
11. Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market
12. Midline Market
13. Extended Dwell Catheter Market
14. Dialysis Catheter Market
15. Ultrasound Vascular Access Device and Accessory Market
16. Vein Visualization Technology Market
17. Tip-Placement System and Accessory Market
18. Catheter Securement Market
19. Antibacterial Catheter Patch Market
20. Catheter Cap Market
21. Syringe and Needle Market
22. Appendix: Multi-Purpose Hand-Carried and Portable Ultrasound Market
23. Abbreviations
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 3M
- Access Scientific
- AccuVein
- Adhezion Biomedical
- AngioDynamics
- Argon Medical
- Arrow
- Ash Access
- B. Braun
- Baxter
- Becton Dickinson
- Biolife
- C.R. Bard
- Cardinal Health
- Centurion Medical
- Christie Medical Holdings
- Cook Medical
- Covidien
- DaVita
- DeRoyal
- Echonous
- Esaote North America
- Ethicon
- Fresenius
- FUJIFILM SonoSite
- GE Healthcare
- Health Line Medical Products
- HealthTrust
- ICU Medical
- Interrad Medical
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kawasumi
- Kendall Medical
- Lineus Medical
- M.C. Johnson
- Marvao Medical
- Medcomp
- Medical Plastic
- Medikit
- Medline
- MedSource
- Medtronic
- Merit Medical
- MidAmerica
- MYCO Medical
- Navilyst
- Neo Medical
- Nipro Medical
- Nostix
- Novation
- Novo Nordisk
- Owen Mumford
- Pathway NPI
- PFM Medical
- Protectus
- Pursuit Vascular
- Retractable Technologies
- Siemens Medical Solutions
- Smith & Nephew
- Smiths Medical
