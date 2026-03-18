U.S. Vehicle Thefts Experience Historic Decline

Theft Levels Decline as Nationwide Prevention Efforts Yield Results

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle thefts across the United States declined in 2025 to the lowest levels in several decades, marking a 23% decrease from 2024, according to a new analysis of reported thefts from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the nation's leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to preventing and combating insurance crime.

A total of 659,880 vehicles were reported stolen nationwide last year, a historic low figure for U.S. vehicle thefts and a clear signal of the end of the pandemic-fueled surge in vehicle thefts. This past year's decline in vehicle thefts follows a significant 17% drop in vehicle thefts in 2024 – previously the largest decrease in thefts in 40 years.

While the national decline is encouraging, vehicle theft remains a significant crime affecting hundreds of thousands of Americans each year. Even as this historic milestone is reached, one vehicle is still stolen every 48 seconds. In some urban areas, the risk of theft is even greater.

"Coordinated prevention efforts by law enforcement, auto manufacturers, insurance companies, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau are having a major impact on vehicle thefts nationwide," said NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe. "But with several hundreds of thousands of vehicles stolen in a single year, vigilance and prevention efforts remain key to protecting families, businesses and communities nationwide."

In 2025, several states saw substantial year-over-year decreases in their vehicle theft numbers. Washington State experienced the largest percentage decrease of any state with 39% less vehicles stolen in 2025 compared to 2024. Colorado and Puerto Rico followed closely with 35% and 34% declines in vehicle thefts.

Top 10 States by Percentage Decrease in Vehicle Thefts

# State Percentage Change 1 Washington -39 % 2 Colorado -35 % 3 Puerto Rico -34 % 4 South Dakota -32 % 5 Tennessee -31 % 6 New Mexico -31 % 7 North Dakota -30 % 8 Florida -29 % 9 Georgia -28 % 10 Arizona -27 %

Even as the United States overall experiences a decline in thefts, the crime remains heavily concentrated in large metropolitan areas. More than one-third of all vehicle thefts occurred in the top 10 Census-defined statistical areas with the highest volumes of theft.

Top 10 Metropolitan Areas by Total Vehicle Thefts

# CBSA (Metropolitan Areas) 2025 Total Thefts 1 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 53,911 2 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ 27,138 3 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN 24,299 4 Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX 23,659 5 San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA 22,197 6 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 21,638 7 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 19,117 8 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 15,204 9 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 14,111 10 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 12,684

California led the nation in vehicle theft rates among metropolitan areas. The San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont metro area (477.51 thefts per 100,000 people) and the Bakersfield-Delano area (477.27 thefts per 100,000 people) experienced the two highest theft rates of all metro areas with more than 1,000 thefts. These rates pushed the Memphis, Tennessee metro area – which previously suffered the worst vehicle theft rates – to third place at 427.75.

The Golden State also reported the highest number of vehicle thefts in 2025, with 136,988 vehicles stolen – contributing more than 20% of the nation's total. Following California, Texas, Illinois, Florida and New York rounded out the top five states by volume of vehicle thefts.

Top 10 States by Total Vehicle Thefts

# State 2025 Total Thefts 1 California 136,988 2 Texas 75,269 3 Illinois 28,327 4 Florida 27,142 5 New York 24,206 6 Ohio 20,628 7 Pennsylvania 20,568 8 North Carolina 20,395 9 Washington 18,039 10 Missouri 17,496

The Hyundai Elantra remained the most stolen vehicle model in 2025, with 21,732 thefts reported nationwide, followed closely by the Honda Accord with 17,797 thefts.

Most Stolen Vehicles in 2025

# Make/Model 2025 Theft Totals 1 Hyundai Elantra 21,732 2 Honda Accord 17,797 3 Hyundai Sonata 17,687 4 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 16,764 5 Honda Civic 12,725 6 Kia Optima 11,521 7 Ford F150 10,102 8 Toyota Camry 9,833 9 Honda CR-V 9,809 10 Nissan Altima 8,445

Thefts involving Hyundai and Kia vehicles have continued to decline for the third consecutive year. These manufacturers account for 14% of all vehicle thefts in 2025, down from 16% in 2024 and 21% in 2023. The downward trend involving these top-targeted vehicles reflects the impact of software updates and theft-prevention measures implemented in response to the theft trend.

Despite national progress, vehicle thefts still bring immense financial losses and personal disruption for victims.

To prevent vehicle thefts from occurring, NICB recommends the following tips for vehicle owners:

While in your vehicle:

Park in well-lit areas . Increased visibility deters thieves, so always park in a well-lit parking lot or spot near a streetlight.

. Increased visibility deters thieves, so always park in a well-lit parking lot or spot near a streetlight. Roll up your windows. Limit point of access by making sure your windows are rolled up before you exit your vehicle.

When exiting your vehicle:

Lock your doors . Some criminals walk through parking lots testing handles to choose which vehicle they take, so always lock your car before you leave it.

. Some criminals walk through parking lots testing handles to choose which vehicle they take, so always lock your car before you leave it. Never leave your vehicle running while unattended . An empty vehicle with the engine running is practically an invitation to opportunistic criminals. Always turn off your vehicle when you exit.

. An empty vehicle with the engine running is practically an invitation to opportunistic criminals. Always turn off your vehicle when you exit. Always take your keys with you. Even if you're picking up a quick coffee or running back inside your house for something, it only takes moments for thieves to jump in and drive off with your car.

For an additional layer of security:

Consider using anti-theft technology. These items include steering wheel locks, audible alarms, kill switches, or aftermarket GPS tracking like air tags. These items deter thieves from targeting your car, and if they do take it, ultimately make it easier to find.

Vehicle theft may not be evenly distributed across the country, but as a crime of opportunity, no community or individual is immune.

About the National Insurance Crime Bureau: Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations.

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB)