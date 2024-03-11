U.S. Virgin Islands Announces the Performance Line-up for St. Thomas Carnival Village Featuring Shaggy, Sizzla, Patrice Roberts, and Machel Montano

"The anticipation around this year's St. Thomas Carnival is at an all-time high, and the Village night performers reflect the continued influence and growth of our territory's three carnivals," exclaims USVI Department of Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte.

Adam O, Rudy Live, Temisha, Karnage, Blind Earz, VIO International, and Spectrum Band are among the performers who will take center stage to represent the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"Every year, our goal is to pay homage to the vast Virgin Islands and Caribbean culture that is at the cornerstone of these annual celebrations for natives and visitors alike," added USVI Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull.

Haitian kompa band VAYB and Dominican salsa orchestra Chiquito Team Band will provide a cross-cultural immersion of sound, highlighting the diverse musical interests of Virgin Islands residents. Rounding out the village are a few first-time performers in the territory, including TeeJay, Jada Kingdom, and Kollision Band, and returning favorites Edwin Yearwood and Krosfyah, and Grandmasters.

This year, the Division of Festivals will host its first Kids Night Out Village Night, with activities including the Toddlers Derby, Best Dressed Doll, and performances by TMK and OTB.

For more information about the 72nd Annual St. Thomas Carnival, visit https://www.instagram.com/usvifestivals/.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/.

SOURCE U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism