U.S. Virgin Islands Celebrates a Resoundingly Successful St. Thomas Carnival

"Carnival in the U.S. Virgin Islands is growing, allowing us to display our rich and vibrant culture to the world," shares Commissioner Joseph Boschulte of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism. "This success is a testament to the continued hard work of our Department of Tourism and Division of Festivals, whose unwavering efforts to showcase our home islands."

Machel Montano kicked off six nights of free nightly concerts in the Festival Village, followed by performances from KES the Band, Sizzla Kalonji, Patrice Roberts, Barrington Levy, Adam O, TeeJay, Spectrum Band, Temisha, and more. On Saturday night, international superstar Shaggy closed out the village, performing hits like "It Wasn't Me," "Boombastic," and "Angel" in front of thousands of fans.

Children's and Adult Parade days were filled with revelers in bright and ornate costumes adorned with jewels, feathers, and traditional madras fabrics.

"Every year, we want to bring the best experiences to the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands for carnival. We are extremely excited to continue growing our national celebrations and welcoming the world to experience them with us," adds Ian Turnbull, U.S. Virgin Islands Director of Festivals.

With carnival arrivals growing by nearly 27% compared to 2023 and record event attendance throughout April's celebrations, the USVI Department of Tourism and Division of Festivals continues innovatively leading transformative progress in carnival culture and destination marketing within the Caribbean region.

Carnival season in the U.S. Virgin Islands will kick off again in less than two months when the St John Celebration begins in late June.

About the U.S. Virgin Islands

The U.S. Virgin Islands are an official U.S. territory in the Caribbean that consists of three individual islands – St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands are rich with culture, history, surrounded by breathtaking beaches. When traveling to the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. citizens can enjoy all the conveniences of domestic travel as no passport is required for U.S. citizens arriving from Puerto Rico or the United States. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to VisitUSVI.com, follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi) and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI ).

