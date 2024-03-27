U.S. Virgin Islands Excels at Routes Americas, Achieving Record Air Access and Strong Growth

Throughout the event, the USVI delegation engaged in fruitful discussions with 13 key industry stakeholders, including major airlines such as American, Delta, Southwest, Spirit Airways, JetBlue, and United. Meetings were centered on growth strategies aimed at opening new gateways in high-demand markets, enhancing existing routes, and addressing seasonality shifts to maximize the Territory's tourism potential.

Commissioner Boschulte expressed enthusiasm about the outcome of the meetings, emphasizing the positive feedback received from airline partners. "Our participation at Routes Americas 2024 was instrumental in solidifying our partnerships with key airlines and furthering our efforts to enhance air access to the U.S. Virgin Islands. The positive feedback received reaffirms our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences for travelers."

The USVI delegation presented comprehensive market analysis and data, including previews of marketing campaigns, cooperative opportunities, and award-winning strategies. This proactive approach resonated well with airline representatives, who expressed eagerness to incorporate the insights into their future scheduling and network decisions.

Commissioner Boschulte also highlighted the remarkable success of the USVI's air access initiatives, reporting record-breaking results for the current winter season. "We are thrilled to report unprecedented growth in air arrivals, with exceptionally strong yields to both St. Thomas and St. Croix," he stated. "The continued support from our airline partners emphasizes the promising outlook for tourism in the U.S. Virgin Islands."

From January to August 2024, the USVI is expected to experience a significant increase in air arrivals, with a remarkable 28% year-over-year growth compared to 2023 and a notable 18% year-over-year increase from January and February 2024 over the same period in 2022. Projections for the Continental US Winter 2023/2024 indicate a 25% increase compared to Winter 2022/2023 and a 15% increase versus 2021/2022.

Furthermore, specific data for St. Thomas (STT) and St. Croix (STX) reflects substantial growth trends. Projections for Continental US Winter (December – March) 2023/2024 show a 20% increase for STT and an impressive 48% increase for STX compared to Winter 2022/2023. Additionally, from January to August 2024, STT has already experienced a 28% year-over-year growth compared to 2023 and an 11% increase versus 2022, while STX saw a 17% year-over-year growth compared to 2023 and an 18% increase versus 2022.

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism remains dedicated to building upon the momentum gained at Routes Americas 2024. With a steadfast commitment to enhancing air access, fostering partnerships, and delivering unparalleled travel experiences, the USVI looks forward to a bright future of sustainable growth and continued success in the tourism industry.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands and its offerings, please visit: https://www.visitusvi.com/

About the U.S. Virgin Islands

About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to www.VisitUSVI.com, follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi) and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook (www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI).

SOURCE U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism