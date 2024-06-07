U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and Division of Festivals Announces 2024 St John Celebration Schedule and Village Lineup

ST. JOHN, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and Division of Festivals proudly announces the 2024 St. John Celebration schedule and village lineup.

The St. John Celebration will commence on June 8 with Pan-O-Rama and continue throughout the month with cultural events, including the Princess, Jr. Miss, and Queen Pageants, a Food Fair, and Boat Races.

"As we continue to grow our cultural events and welcome more visitors to join in on the festivities, we are excited to share this year's exciting schedule for the 70th annual St. John Celebration and 126th commemoration of the Virgin Islands Emancipation," explains Commissioner Joseph Boschulte of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism.

The highly anticipated Celebration Children's and Festival Villages, located just steps away from the Cruz Bay ferry dock, will have its grand opening on June 28th, kicking off seven nights of daily concerts from world-class entertainment free and open to the public. Headlined by international superstar Wyclef Jean, the festival village will feature Kes the Band, Patrice Roberts, Dexta Daps, Pumpa, Mr. Killa, Bunji Garlin, Fay-Ann Lyons, Lyrikal, Asa Bantan, Adam O, Richie Spice, Nadia Batson, Cool Session and more.

"Together with our local partners and volunteers, the Division of Festivals team is excited for the launch of the 2024 St. John Celebration," shared Ian Turnbull, Director of Festivals. "As we continue to honor the deep, rich cultural history of the island of St. John, we look forward to showcasing it to the world."

St. John culture will be on full display with J'ouvert, Emancipation Day Programming, the Torch Light Parade, and Parade Day, culminating with the annual fireworks display in the Cruz Bay harbor on July 4th.

For the 70th Annual St. John Celebration, the Division of Festivals will be honoring pillars in the community who embody the island's rich culture and elegance:

Celebration Village Honoree: Ms. Gwenda Dagou

Celebration Food Fair Honoree: Ms. Margaret Sayer

Celebration Parade Marshalls: St. John Past Royalties

For more information about St. John Celebration, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/experiences/carnivals-festivals.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/.

About the U.S. Virgin Islands

About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to www.VisitUSVI.com, follow us @VisitUSVI on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Pinterest, and @USVITourism on TikTok, X and LinkedIn.

