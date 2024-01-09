U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and Division of Festivals Shines Bright at the 2023- 2024 Crucian Christmas Festival

News provided by

U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism

09 Jan, 2024, 15:15 ET

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and Division of Festivals proudly celebrates the conclusion of a successful 2023-2024 Crucian Christmas Festival.

The annual festival, now in its 71st year, commenced on December 26 in the Frederiksted Village, featuring beloved cultural events, including the Prince, Princess, Dutch, and Duchess Show, Queen Pageant, and Soca Monarch. This year, the Division of Festivals hosted the first-ever Kid Ville event, providing a night dedicated to celebrating the island's youngest residents.

On December 29th nightly village entertainment began with International Cultural Night and provided seven days of free concerts featuring top local and international acts, including Cool Session, Charlie Aponte, Destra, Nadia Batson, Adam O, Capleton, Edwin Yearwood & Krosfyah, Karnage and Dexta Daps.

Crucian cuisine took center stage at the annual Food Fair at the Frederiksted Pier, where patrons could explore everything from patties to seafood. This year, the war of tarts was at an all-time high as guests voted for their favorite between coconut, pineapple, and guava.

From Thursday to Saturday, the streets of Frederiksted were filled with local and visiting revelers for J'ouvert, the Children's Parade, and the Adult Parade, which brought out a record of attendees and participants adorned in cultural and ornate costumes celebrating the vast, rich Caribbean heritage of the island.

Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of Tourism, shared, "This year's Crucian Christmas Festival ended a remarkable 2023 for our territory and launched 2024 as a year that is sure to be one filled with continued elevation of the destination."

"I am proud of the collective efforts of the many members of our community who played a part in ensuring this annual celebration was successful. A special thanks goes to the Division of Festivals, who continue to set new benchmarks, elevating the territory's festivals and celebrations," added Commissioner Boschulte.

The twelve-day celebration culminated with a post-parade fireworks display followed by Uber Soca Night at the Frederiksted Village featuring international Afro Beats star Davido and Caribbean Music Awards Soca Performer of the Year Mr. Killa.

"This year's Crucian Christmas Festival was a full display of the rich and abundant culture of St. Croix, from the pageants to the food fair, J'ouvert to the parades," adds Ian Turnbull, Director of Festivals.

The U.S. Virgin Islands' Three Reasons to Fete continues in St Thomas Carnival from April 28- May 5.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands and its offerings, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/

About the U.S. Virgin Islands

About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to www.VisitUSVI.com, follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi) and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook (www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI). 

SOURCE U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism

Also from this source

U.S. Virgin Islands Marks Impressive Year-End Achievements and Sets Ambitious Goals for 2024

U.S. Virgin Islands Marks Impressive Year-End Achievements and Sets Ambitious Goals for 2024

The U.S. Virgin Islands celebrates the end of 2023 with remarkable achievements and a vision for an even brighter future in 2024. Under the...
U.S. Virgin Islands Hosts 2023 Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference and Operations Summit

U.S. Virgin Islands Hosts 2023 Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference and Operations Summit

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism celebrates the successful conclusion of the 2023 Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference and Operations...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.