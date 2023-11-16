U.S. Virgin Islands Hosts 2023 Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference and Operations Summit

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism celebrates the successful conclusion of the 2023 Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference and Operations Summit (CHICOS). Held on St. Thomas at the new Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman's Reef, CHICOS brought together key stakeholders, investors, and dignitaries in hospitality and tourism. The opening reception hosted by the Department of Tourism showcased a cultural immersion for summit attendees featuring electric performances by fire dancers and international reggae sensation Pressure, ending with a grand fireworks display. The stunning St. Thomas hillside provided a stunning backdrop for the event. 

USVI Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte Welcomes CHICOS 2023 Attendees
HVS CEO Parris Jordan, USVI Governor Albert Bryan Jr., Caribbean Tourism Organization Secretary General and CEO Dona Regis-Prosper and USVI Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte
The summit began on Monday, November 13th, with a powerful welcome message from the U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan Jr., who discussed the importance of interconnectivity and cross-island collaboration throughout the Caribbean to continue growing the region as a leader in the hospitality space. 

CHICOS has earned its reputation as the leading hospitality conference for the Caribbean region, attracting a diverse range of participants from governmental representatives and opinion leaders to developers, bankers, tourism officials, and hotel brand executives. 

This year's conference served as a platform for attendees to network, share insights, and discuss emerging trends to shape investment decisions in the Caribbean's vibrant hospitality sector. Notable statistics showed how the U.S. Virgin Islands has catapulted to the top of many regional lists, citing increased visitation, turnkey marketing, and bold leadership. 

Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, was featured on two panel discussions focused on investment and leadership, stating, "The opportunity to come together, share ideas, connect stakeholders and celebrate the ongoing growth of our regions tourism economy is not only needed but pertinent to our continued elevation. Many thanks to the CHICOS and HVS team for creating such an invigorating summit and entrusting the U.S. Virgin Islands to be this year's host."

Images from the 2023 Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference & Operations Summit in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands are available here. Please attribute all images to the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands and its offerings, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/.

To explore the Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference & Operations Summit, please visit www.hvsconferences.com.

About the U.S. Virgin Islands  
About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to www.VisitUSVI.com, follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi) and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook (www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI).  

SOURCE U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism

