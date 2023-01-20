U.S. Walk-behind Lawn Mowers Market Report 2023: Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel Opens Avenues for Expansion

Jan 20, 2023, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Walk-behind Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. walk-behind lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% during 2022-2027.
MARKET INSIGHTS
Walk-behind lawn mowers are the lawn care equipment that helps in trimming grass. These lawn mowers are either self-propelled or manual push mowers with a minimum cutting width of 12 inches. These are operated by the user walking behind the mower and directing the equipment.
The demand for walk-behind lawn mowers is propelling due to the development of green acreage, which gets influenced by the weather conditions. The need for lawn mowers surges during summer and spring due to the increased time spent on lawn care activities. Additionally, the growing demand for landscaping services across the sports field and garden areas like golf courses, football stadiums, and public parks fuels the development of the US walk-behind lawn mowers industry. The landscaping industry is propelling in commercial construction activities due to the increasing demand for lawn beautification and other garden activities, which drive the growth of the U.S. walk-behind lawn mower market.
Moreover, increasing government endeavors to expand green acreage are pushing the demand for lawn mowers in the market. Furthermore, the garden equipment industry prospects in many US countries have improved, making it one of the prime regions in the global walk-behind lawn mover market. The US expects to witness one of the most robust residential construction growth, with single-family units being the key growth area. Hence, the above-mentioned residential construction insights will likely influence the demand for walk-behind lawn mowers over the next few years.
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Increasing Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs
- Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel
- Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries
Market Growth Enablers
- Rising Demand for Home Ownership & Home Improvement
- Low Upfront Cost
- Growing Landscaping Industry
- Growth in Commercial Construction
Market Restraints
- Rise in Xeriscaping & High Adoption of Artificial Grass
- Vulnerable to Safety Hazards
- High Pollution Caused by Gasoline-Based Lawn Mowers
- Rising Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers
MARKET TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Segmentation by Product
- Reel or Cylinder Lawn Mowers
- Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers
- Push Lawn Mowers
- Hover Lawn Mowers
Segmentation by Fuel Type
- Manual-powered
- Gasoline-powered
- Propane-powered
- Electric Corded
- Electric Cordless
Segmentation by End-Users
- Residential End-users
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
- Government & Others
Segmentation by Drive Type
- Manual Drive
- AWD (All-wheel Drive)
- FWD (Front-wheel Drive)
- RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)
Segmentation by Start Type
- No Start Required
- Key Start
- Push Start
- Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)
Segmentation by Blade Type
- Cylinder Blades
- Deck/Standard Blades
- Lifting Blades
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Dealers & Distributors
- Specialty Stores
- Mass Market Players
- Online
- Online Retailers/Third-Party Sales
- Brands' Own Websites/Direct Sales
Segmentation by Region
- The U.S.
- South
- West
- Midwest
- Northeast
Key Vendors
- Deere & Company
- Honda
- Husqvarna Group
- Kubota Corporation
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch
- STIGA Group
- The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- AL-KO Gardentech
- Ariens Company (AriensCo)
- AS-Motor
- Bad Boy Mowers
- Bobcat Company
- Briggs & Stratton
- Chervon Group
- Cobra
- Einhell Germany AG
- Emak Group
- GENERAC POWER SYSTEMS
- Grey Technology (GTECH)
- Greenworks Tools
- Makita
- Masport
- McLane Reel Mowers
- Metalcraft of Mayville
- Positecgroup
- Snow Joe
- Stanley Black & Decker
- STIHL
- Swisher Inc.
- Techtronic Industries
- Textron Inc.
- Wright Manufacturing
- Yangzhou Weibang Garden
