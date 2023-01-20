U.S. Walk-behind Lawn Mowers Market Report 2023: Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel Opens Avenues for Expansion

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Walk-behind Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. walk-behind lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% during 2022-2027.



MARKET INSIGHTS



Walk-behind lawn mowers are the lawn care equipment that helps in trimming grass. These lawn mowers are either self-propelled or manual push mowers with a minimum cutting width of 12 inches. These are operated by the user walking behind the mower and directing the equipment.



The demand for walk-behind lawn mowers is propelling due to the development of green acreage, which gets influenced by the weather conditions. The need for lawn mowers surges during summer and spring due to the increased time spent on lawn care activities. Additionally, the growing demand for landscaping services across the sports field and garden areas like golf courses, football stadiums, and public parks fuels the development of the US walk-behind lawn mowers industry. The landscaping industry is propelling in commercial construction activities due to the increasing demand for lawn beautification and other garden activities, which drive the growth of the U.S. walk-behind lawn mower market.



Moreover, increasing government endeavors to expand green acreage are pushing the demand for lawn mowers in the market. Furthermore, the garden equipment industry prospects in many US countries have improved, making it one of the prime regions in the global walk-behind lawn mover market. The US expects to witness one of the most robust residential construction growth, with single-family units being the key growth area. Hence, the above-mentioned residential construction insights will likely influence the demand for walk-behind lawn mowers over the next few years.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Increasing Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs

Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel

Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Market Growth Enablers

Rising Demand for Home Ownership & Home Improvement

Low Upfront Cost

Growing Landscaping Industry

Growth in Commercial Construction

Market Restraints

Rise in Xeriscaping & High Adoption of Artificial Grass

Vulnerable to Safety Hazards

High Pollution Caused by Gasoline-Based Lawn Mowers

Rising Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers





MARKET TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Segmentation by Product

Reel or Cylinder Lawn Mowers

Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers

Push Lawn Mowers

Hover Lawn Mowers

Segmentation by Fuel Type

Manual-powered

Gasoline-powered

Propane-powered

Electric Corded

Electric Cordless

Segmentation by End-Users

Residential End-users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Government & Others

Segmentation by Drive Type

Manual Drive

AWD (All-wheel Drive)

FWD (Front-wheel Drive)

RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)

Segmentation by Start Type

No Start Required

Key Start

Push Start

Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)

Segmentation by Blade Type

Cylinder Blades

Deck/Standard Blades

Deck/Standard Blades

Lifting Blades

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Dealers & Distributors

Specialty Stores

Mass Market Players

Online

Online Retailers/Third-Party Sales

Brands' Own Websites/Direct Sales

Segmentation by Region

The U.S.

South

West

Midwest

Northeast

Key Vendors

Deere & Company

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

AL-KO Gardentech

Ariens Company (AriensCo)

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

Cobra

Einhell Germany AG

Emak Group

GENERAC POWER SYSTEMS

Grey Technology (GTECH)

Greenworks Tools

Makita

Masport

McLane Reel Mowers

Metalcraft of Mayville

Positecgroup

Snow Joe

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker STIHL

Swisher Inc.

Techtronic Industries

Textron Inc.

Wright Manufacturing

Yangzhou Weibang Garden

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the U.S. walk-behind lawn mowers market?

2. What is the growth rate of the U.S. walk-behind lawn mowers market?

3. What will be the U.S. walk-behind lawn mowers market share in the number of units by 2027?

4. Who are the key players in the U.S. walk-behind lawn mowers market?

5. What are the market trends impacting the U.S. walk-behind lawn mowers market?





Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Premium Insights



7 Market at a Glance



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers



11 Market Restraints



12 Market Landscape



13 Product



14 Fuel Type



15 End-User



16 Drive-Type



17 Start Type



18 Blade-Type



19 Distribution Channel



20 US



21 South



22 West



23 Midwest



24 Northeast



25 Competitive Landscape



26 Key Company Profiles



27 Other Prominent Vendors



28 Report Summary



29 Quantitative Summary



30 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/317a34

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets