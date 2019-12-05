US Warehousing & Storage Service Revenues to Increase 3.0% Yearly in Nominal Dollars to 2023
Rising Manufacturers' Shipments and Retail Sales, Particularly E-Commerce, Will Drive Gains
Dec 05, 2019, 09:37 ET
CLEVELAND, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenues generated by US warehousing and storage service establishments are forecast to increase 3.0% per year in nominal dollars through 2023, according to Warehousing & Storage Services: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Advances will be driven by projected gains in manufacturers' shipments and retail sales. Faster gains will be restrained by continuing competition from substitute services like Fulfillment by Amazon, which effectively offers warehousing and storage for free as a consequence of its fulfillment and delivery services.
Revenues generated by general warehousing and storage establishments are projected to climb 3.7% per year on average, the fastest pace of any discrete segment. Advances will continue to outpace gains in manufacturers' shipments and retail sales due to ongoing growth in e-commerce and omni-channel retail activity.
These and other key insights are featured in Warehousing & Storage Services: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US warehousing and storage service revenues in nominal US dollars. Total revenues are segmented by establishment type in terms of:
- general
- refrigerated
- farm product
- other establishments such as bonded warehousing, bulk petroleum storage, and document storage and warehousing
To illustrate historical trends, total revenues and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.
Establishments that sell the goods they handle (i.e., wholesale trade or retail establishments) are excluded from the scope of this report. Lessors of mini-warehouses and self-storage units are also excluded.
