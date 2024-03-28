US Washing Machine Market size is set to grow by USD 1.65 bn from 2024-2028, product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global washing machine market in US size is estimated to grow by USD 1.65 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The U.S. washing machine market is driven by consumer preferences for smart technologies and lifestyle changes. Top players like Whirlpool and Miele dominate, with innovations such as fully automatic segment, Wi-Fi access, and apps. Urbanization and technological advancements fuel growth. Key trends include Whirlpool's top-load washers with 2-in-1 agitators, Miele's smart washing machines and T1 dryers, and efforts in product development, strategic initiatives, and mergers and acquisitions. However, challenges like mold formation and mildew in vertical gaskets, and chronic back pain from traditional top-load machines persist.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Washing Machine Market in US 2024-2028

Washing Machine Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.56 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US and North America Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Alliance Laundry System LLC, Avanti Products LLC, Danby, Felix Storch Inc., General Electric Co., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Transform Holdco LLC, Whirlpool Corp., and Aosom LLC

Segment Overview

This washing machine market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Residential, Commercial) Technology (Fully automatic, Semi-automatic) Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) Geography (North America)

Market segmentation by End-user

The US washing machine market experiences significant growth due to expanding middle-class populations and increasing disposable income, particularly among Millennials. Distribution channel insights reveal a shift towards both offline retail shops and online segments, including e-commerce marketplaces. Capacity insights indicate a rising demand for above 8 kg washing machines from major brands like Samsung, LG, and Haier. The work-from-home culture and heightened focus on hygiene have fueled this trend. Technological advancements, such as AI and IoT, have transformed the industry, enabling connected appliances and optimization processes through mathematical calculations and monitoring environments. Consumers, especially urbanized and information-centric age groups, seek touchpoints with smart homes and innovation. The online distribution channel, driven by sales growth, continues to dominate, with technological advancements shaping the future of the US washing machine market.

The U.S. washing machine market is shaped by consumer preferences, with the fully automatic segment dominating the forecast period. Lifestyle changes, urbanization, and technological advancements drive strategic initiatives in product development. Key players like Whirlpool, Miele, Samsung, and LG introduce innovations such as 2-in-1 removable agitators, smart washing machines, and Wi-Fi access through apps. Urban markets favor front-load machines, addressing concerns of mildew and chronic back pain through vertical gaskets. Capacity insights indicate growth in the above 8 kg segment. E-commerce marketplaces expand distribution channels, with offline retail shops remaining significant. Work-from-home culture and hygiene boost demand, with AI and IoT integration shaping the US industry.

The US washing machine market encompasses offline retail shops and online e-commerce marketplaces. Brands like Samsung, LG, and Haier dominate, capitalizing on the work-from-home culture and hygiene concerns. Consumers increasingly prefer information-centric buying, engaging with connected appliances through AI and IoT. Urbanization drives technological advancement, optimizing sales processes and monitoring environments via mathematical calculations. Smart homes and innovation continue to shape the online distribution channel, catering to various age groups.

Research Analysis

Market Research Overview

The washing machine market in the US is a significant sector, with various brands and models catering to consumer preferences. Home appliance companies, such as Whirlpool, LG, and Haier, offer a range of washing machines with advanced technologies like front load and top load machines, smart technology, and energy efficiency. Consumers seek machines with capacity, durability, and convenience, leading to the popularity of high-capacity machines and those with various wash cycles. The market also focuses on sustainability, with eco-friendly detergents and energy-efficient machines gaining traction. The market is competitive, with companies implementing pricing strategies and product innovations to attract customers. The future of the washing machine market in the US lies in smart technology and energy efficiency, as consumers increasingly prioritize convenience and sustainability.

