U.S. Weight Loss Market 2022 Forecast with Profiles for Leading Competitors Including Medifast, Jenny Craig, Noom and Lindora

The value of the total US Weight Loss market is estimated to have declined by a historic 25% in 2020, to $58 billion. as a result of closures of weight loss centers and medical programs. However, in 2021 the market recovered nearly all of that, up 24% to $72.6 billion.



Some market segments actually prospered due to shifting dieter behaviors - frozen dinner entrees, meal replacements, obesity medications, weight loss apps and other virtual services, and multi-level marketing channels.



The report covers discussions of:



2020-2021 market/revenue performance, recent competitor and market developments, current dieter trends, MLM channels, weight loss & fitness apps.



Individual Status Reports and the Effects of the Pandemic on operations and revenues, for ALL major weight loss market segments. diet soft drinks, artificial sweeteners, health clubs industry, commercial weight loss chains, retail meal replacements and diet supplements, medical programs (physicians, hospitals/clinic programs, prescription diet drugs, bariatricians, weight loss surgeries), and low-calorie dinner entrees.



Includes profiles/updated outlooks for:



WW, NutriSystem, Jenny Craig, Medifast, Herbalife, Glanbia (Slim-Fast), Noom, Simply Good Foods (Atkins), HMR Boston, Lindora, and Profile by Sanford. Marketdata analysis of company strategy, conference calls.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction, Scope, Methodology



Overview: Weight Loss Market Size & Market Segments

Summary: size of the total U.S. weight loss market in 2020, 2021, 2022F

Marketdata's 2022 market forecasts and $ size for each segment of the weight loss market

Top diet trends of 2021-2022 (intermittent fasting, GOLO diet, Paleo, Tom Brady diet, Keto, MIND diet, plant based, ProLo, etc.)

Health Clubs Industry

Status Report of U.S. Health Clubs Industry - no. of facilities, IHRSA estimates of lost revenues, companies filing for bankruptcy, lack of financial support by the government

Industry key metrics

Effects of the pandemic: discussion

2020 -2021 industry performance

2022 Marketdata Forecast

Commercial Weight Loss Programs

Full-year 2020, 2021 sales/performance for the major firms (WW, NutriSystem, Jenny Craig , Medifast, Profile by Sanford) and total market segment

Major segments developments since 2019

Key metrics for average brick & mortar retail weight loss centers

2020 -2021 segment performance

2022 Marketdata Forecast

Medical Weight Loss Programs

Summary: - 2020-2021 Status Report & Summary for all medical programs segment, mix of types of medical weight Loss programs

Discussion of the pandemic affected operations of hospital, MD and clinics' Weight loss programs, shift to virtual delivery, telemedicine, 2020 closures

The Weight Loss (bariatric) Surgery Market

Analysis - 2019, 2020, 2021 no. of surgeries, 2022 forecasts

Discussion of likely effects of hospitals not accepting elective surgeries during pandemic

2020 -2021 segment performance

2022 Marketdata Forecast

The Diet Drugs Market

Status Report: renewed category growth due to strong sales of Novo Nordisk's Saxenda, Introduction of Wegovy, also: Plentity, new drugs by Lilly

Discussion of greater usage of Rx diet drugs during the pandemic due to Covid Increased risks for the obese

2020 -2021 segment performance

2022 Marketdata Forecast

Hospital & Clinic Chains, MD programs

Summary discussion, Status report for Lindora Clinics

2020 -2021 segment performance

2022 Marketdata Forecast

VLCD/LCD Fasting Supplement Programs

Summary & discussion

Interview with President of HMR Boston

2020 -2021 segment performance

2022 Marketdata Forecast

Retail Meal Replacements & Appetite Suppressants Market

Status Report of the market: background for OTC diet pills, meal replacements, Relative strength of each product, how sales held up during the pandemic

Meal Replacements

Analysis: spike in sales during the pandemic, why these products are so popular Among consumers, medical and MLM weight loss providers

2020 -2021 segment performance

2022 Marketdata Forecast

OTC weight loss supplements/diet pills

Analysis of market, headwinds, List of top producers, legal actions by 3 states to curtail sales to minors under age 18.

2020 -2021 segment performance

2022 Marketdata Forecast

2020-2021 Performance, Company Outlooks

Slim-Fast (Glanbia plc)

Herbalife

Simply Good Foods (incl. Atkins Nutritionals)

Virtual Dieting - Weight Loss Apps

Summary & discussion of their appeal

Company Profile: Noom - company description, history, strategy, revenues, growth

The Diet Soft Drinks & Artificial Sweeteners Market

The Diet Soft Drinks Market

Status Report: market rebound in 2020 due to stockpiling, diet's share of all carbonated soft drinks, findings of Beverage Industry, Beverage Digest reports: "COVID-19 Impact: Consumer Spending Tracker."

2020 -2021 segment performance

2022 Marketdata Forecast

The Artificial Sweeteners Market

Summary: Market closely related to diet soft drink consumption

2020 -2021 segment performance

2022 Marketdata Forecast

Frozen Diet Dinner Entrees & Low-cal Foods Market

Definition of "diet" foods, discussion of dinner entrees, the major brands

Status Report: The pandemic boosted frozen foods purchases by consumers due to stay-at-home orders - discussion, findings of Supermarket News, America Frozen Food Institute, National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association, IRI

2020 -2021 segment performance

2022 Marketdata Forecast

Reference Directory of Industry Sources



Companies Mentioned

Glanbia (Slim-Fast)

Herbalife

HMR Boston

Jenny Craig

Lindora

Medifast

Noom

NutriSystem

Profile by Sanford

Simply Good Foods (Atkins)

WW

