U.S. Weight Loss Market 2022 Forecast with Profiles for Leading Competitors Including Medifast, Jenny Craig, Noom and Lindora

Mar 30, 2022, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The U.S. Weight Loss Market: 2022 Status Report & Forecast" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The value of the total US Weight Loss market is estimated to have declined by a historic 25% in 2020, to $58 billion. as a result of closures of weight loss centers and medical programs. However, in 2021 the market recovered nearly all of that, up 24% to $72.6 billion.
Some market segments actually prospered due to shifting dieter behaviors - frozen dinner entrees, meal replacements, obesity medications, weight loss apps and other virtual services, and multi-level marketing channels.
The report covers discussions of:
2020-2021 market/revenue performance, recent competitor and market developments, current dieter trends, MLM channels, weight loss & fitness apps.
Individual Status Reports and the Effects of the Pandemic on operations and revenues, for ALL major weight loss market segments. diet soft drinks, artificial sweeteners, health clubs industry, commercial weight loss chains, retail meal replacements and diet supplements, medical programs (physicians, hospitals/clinic programs, prescription diet drugs, bariatricians, weight loss surgeries), and low-calorie dinner entrees.
Includes profiles/updated outlooks for:
WW, NutriSystem, Jenny Craig, Medifast, Herbalife, Glanbia (Slim-Fast), Noom, Simply Good Foods (Atkins), HMR Boston, Lindora, and Profile by Sanford. Marketdata analysis of company strategy, conference calls.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction, Scope, Methodology
Overview: Weight Loss Market Size & Market Segments
- Summary: size of the total U.S. weight loss market in 2020, 2021, 2022F
- Marketdata's 2022 market forecasts and $ size for each segment of the weight loss market
- Top diet trends of 2021-2022 (intermittent fasting, GOLO diet, Paleo, Tom Brady diet, Keto, MIND diet, plant based, ProLo, etc.)
- Investment in diet companies by private equity firms
Health Clubs Industry
- Status Report of U.S. Health Clubs Industry - no. of facilities, IHRSA estimates of lost revenues, companies filing for bankruptcy, lack of financial support by the government
- Industry key metrics
- Effects of the pandemic: discussion
- 2020 -2021 industry performance
- 2022 Marketdata Forecast
Commercial Weight Loss Programs
- Full-year 2020, 2021 sales/performance for the major firms (WW, NutriSystem, Jenny Craig, Medifast, Profile by Sanford) and total market segment
- 2022 diet season outlook, company plans
- Major segments developments since 2019
- Key metrics for average brick & mortar retail weight loss centers
- 2020 -2021 segment performance
- 2022 Marketdata Forecast
Medical Weight Loss Programs
- Summary: - 2020-2021 Status Report & Summary for all medical programs segment, mix of types of medical weight Loss programs
- Discussion of the pandemic affected operations of hospital, MD and clinics' Weight loss programs, shift to virtual delivery, telemedicine, 2020 closures
The Weight Loss (bariatric) Surgery Market
- Analysis - 2019, 2020, 2021 no. of surgeries, 2022 forecasts
- Discussion of likely effects of hospitals not accepting elective surgeries during pandemic
- 2020 -2021 segment performance
- 2022 Marketdata Forecast
The Diet Drugs Market
- Status Report: renewed category growth due to strong sales of Novo Nordisk's Saxenda, Introduction of Wegovy, also: Plentity, new drugs by Lilly
- Discussion of greater usage of Rx diet drugs during the pandemic due to Covid Increased risks for the obese
- 2020 -2021 segment performance
- 2022 Marketdata Forecast
Hospital & Clinic Chains, MD programs
- Summary discussion, Status report for Lindora Clinics
- 2020 -2021 segment performance
- 2022 Marketdata Forecast
VLCD/LCD Fasting Supplement Programs
- Summary & discussion
- Interview with President of HMR Boston
- 2020 -2021 segment performance
- 2022 Marketdata Forecast
Retail Meal Replacements & Appetite Suppressants Market
- Status Report of the market: background for OTC diet pills, meal replacements, Relative strength of each product, how sales held up during the pandemic
Meal Replacements
- Analysis: spike in sales during the pandemic, why these products are so popular Among consumers, medical and MLM weight loss providers
- 2020 -2021 segment performance
- 2022 Marketdata Forecast
OTC weight loss supplements/diet pills
- Analysis of market, headwinds, List of top producers, legal actions by 3 states to curtail sales to minors under age 18.
- 2020 -2021 segment performance
- 2022 Marketdata Forecast
2020-2021 Performance, Company Outlooks
- Slim-Fast (Glanbia plc)
- Herbalife
- Simply Good Foods (incl. Atkins Nutritionals)
Virtual Dieting - Weight Loss Apps
- Summary & discussion of their appeal
- Company Profile: Noom - company description, history, strategy, revenues, growth
The Diet Soft Drinks & Artificial Sweeteners Market
The Diet Soft Drinks Market
- Status Report: market rebound in 2020 due to stockpiling, diet's share of all carbonated soft drinks, findings of Beverage Industry, Beverage Digest reports: "COVID-19 Impact: Consumer Spending Tracker."
- 2020 -2021 segment performance
- 2022 Marketdata Forecast
The Artificial Sweeteners Market
- Summary: Market closely related to diet soft drink consumption
- 2020 -2021 segment performance
- 2022 Marketdata Forecast
Frozen Diet Dinner Entrees & Low-cal Foods Market
- Definition of "diet" foods, discussion of dinner entrees, the major brands
- Status Report: The pandemic boosted frozen foods purchases by consumers due to stay-at-home orders - discussion, findings of Supermarket News, America Frozen Food Institute, National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association, IRI
- 2020 -2021 segment performance
- 2022 Marketdata Forecast
Reference Directory of Industry Sources
Companies Mentioned
- Glanbia (Slim-Fast)
- Herbalife
- HMR Boston
- Jenny Craig
- Lindora
- Medifast
- Noom
- NutriSystem
- Profile by Sanford
- Simply Good Foods (Atkins)
- WW
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzwxok
Source: Marketdata LLC
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article