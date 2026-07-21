US WINS WITH AFRICA TRADE and AMERICA'S COTTON

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US Africa Trade Desk

Jul 21, 2026, 18:25 ET

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the US-Africa Trade Desk (USATD) celebrated a number of key successes at "US Wins with Africa Trade", and event hosted in the Foreign Affairs Committee room at the Rayburn Office Building on Capitol Hill.

A global leader in supply chain and costing optimization, USATD proudly showcased America's Cotton, an initiative to give American consumers transparent visibility into the origin of the cotton and the full manufacturing process. This achievement was only possible because of strong partnerships with US cotton farmers across 11 states, leading apparel manufacturing countries like Mauritius, Lesotho, Madagascar, and Kenya, and support from governments on both sides of the Atlantic.

USATD also unveiled its cashew program, which locks value into the supply chain between West Africa and the US, with final processing and packaging happening right now in newly-opened facilities in Florida and Alabama.

The attendees discussed policy relating to trade between the USA and Africa, including AGOA and more specifically, the third country fabric rule that is currently included.

The US wins when it looks at African countries as equal trading partners, instead of aid recipients. USATD delivers on the US promise of "trade not aid" and remains excited by the nearly incalculable number of opportunities for US and African businesses to work together.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES

Jeremy Faber

[email protected]

SOURCE US Africa Trade Desk

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