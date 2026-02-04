US$300M to Bolster GE Aerospace's Engine Repair Capabilities in Singapore

Partnership with Singapore EDB brings AI-enabled inspection, predictive maintenance, and automated repair to speed turnaround and elevate customer experience

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) today announced a multi-year investment plan of up to $300 million to expand its engine repair capabilities in Singapore.

Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the investment will transform engine repair operations - enabling faster turnaround times, improved connectivity, and a more seamless service experience for customers.

Advanced automation, digitization, and AI-enabled inspection technologies are core components of this five-year plan running from 2025 to 2029.

"Over the years, we've made a series of stand-out innovation investments to enhance aircraft engine repair with the Singapore Economic Development Board," said Mohamed Ali, President & CEO of Commercial Engines & Services at GE Aerospace. "This thriving partnership, and our new $300 million investment, will usher in breakthrough capabilities to improve Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul services that keep our customers flying."

Iain Rodger, Managing Director, GE Aerospace Component Repair Singapore, said the investment plan will enable customers to realize tangible benefits through improved capabilities and service delivery.

"The investment supports new technologies and repair processes, applying our FLIGHT DECK fundamentals to raise the bar on SQDC (Safety, Quality, Delivery, and Cost) for customers. With predictive maintenance and automated digital inspection, repairs become more predictable in time and cost, improving safety, durability, efficiency, and expense outcomes."

Change and upgrades to equipment, methods, and facilities in Singapore include:

New advanced technology deployment and capabilities expansion

New Module Repair capability for CFM LEAP-1A/1B High-Pressure Turbines (HPT)

Expanded engine component portfolio to enhance regional support as Premier service center for APAC

Facility for REACH (Registration, Evaluation, and Authorization of Chemicals) compliant coatings and industrialization of the coating, as well as Anti-Corrosion Coating Repair capabilities

An AI Center of Excellence to develop MRO and On-Wing Support services through a data fabric ecosystem, Automated Digital Inspection, and Predictive Maintenance solutions.

Cindy Koh, Executive Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) said, "GE Aerospace's latest investment reinforces Singapore's position as a global leading aerospace hub. This partnership will introduce advanced technologies and new repair capabilities to our advanced manufacturing ecosystem and create exciting jobs for our workforce. We are excited to support GE Aerospace's expansion of their engine repair operations and the establishment of their AI Centre of Excellence in Singapore."

EDB and GE Aerospace also signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining their intent to begin discussions on developing advanced repair capabilities in Singapore.

GE Aerospace's MRO facilities help keep more than 49,000 commercial aircraft engines flying globally, including roughly 3,800 commercial engines that operate in APAC. GE Aerospace employs more than 3,000 people in APAC.

Customer services provided by GE Aerospace include engine disassembly and reassembly, maintenance, repair, inspection, and testing. GE Aerospace has applied AI in its products and services for more than a decade and is among the aviation industry's top AI patent holders.

