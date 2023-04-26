USA, Asia, Europe 5G Network Sharing Practices and Trends Report 2023

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Sharing - a Cost-Saving Strategy to Be Considered on a Case-By-Case Basis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the field of 5G, what are the main practices and trends in terms of network sharing?

This report addresses the following issues:

What are the different types of sharing agreements?

What are the key criteria for sharing agreements?

What is the impact of 5G on sharing?

What is the impact of virtualisation/open RAN on sharing?

In which type of markets is network sharing developing? For what type of agreements?

What is the position of regulators with regard to network sharing?

What are the pros and cons?

What are the strategies of the major MNOs?

What is the future of network sharing?

Scope:

Mobile network sharing deals

USA , Asia , Europe

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Technological aspects

2.1. What is RAN?

2.2. Levels of network sharing

2.3. Other spectrum sharing models

2.4. Network evolution towards virtualized and Open RAN

2.5. Open RAN and network sharing

3. Regulatory aspects

3.1. EU position on spectrum sharing

3.2. BEREC report on infrastructure sharing

3.3. Some regulatory principles

3.4. Some examples of regulatory principles

4. Market trends

4.1. Market trends

4.2. Network sharing benefits

4.3. Disadvantages of network sharing

5. MNOs strategies

5.1. A wide variety of network sharing strategies - Mapping and typology

5.2. MNO strategies according to market position

5.3. Major MNO network sharing strategies

5.4. Main network sharing agreements in Europe

5.5. Main network sharing agreements in North America and Asia

6. MNOs strategies by country

6.1. Australia

6.2. China

6.3. Denmark

6.4. France

6.5. Germany

6.6. Italy

6.7. South Korea

6.8. Malaysia

6.9. Spain

6.10. Sweden

6.11. UK

6.12. USA

Companies Mentioned

AT&T

Bouygues Telecom

China BroadNe

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Dish

EE

Fastweb

Free

Iliad

KDDI

KT

LG U+

O2

Orange

Proximus

SFR

SK

Softbank

Sprint

TDC

Tele2

Telenor

Telia

Telstra

Three

TIM

T-Mobile

TPG

Vodafone

WindTre

Yoigo

