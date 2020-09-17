USA-Based ZetrOZ Systems Selected by the National Institute of Aging to Present the Sustained Acoustic Medicine (SAM) Medical Product Portfolio to Global Healthcare Community

TRUMBULL, Conn., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZetrOZ Systems, a leading USA-based medical device manufacturer, was selected by the National Institute of Aging to present its product portfolio on opioid/surgery free medical technology, also known as Sustained Acoustic Medicine, or SAM®. The technology behind the long duration, low intensity ultrasound devices has been funded by both the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Department of Defense (DOD) to treat chronic pain and heal injuries over the last fifteen years.

SAM® medical technology is used by professional athletes, active members of the United States military, and by the Veterans Health Administration to treat chronic pain. The wearable technology provides deep sustained cellular activation and delivers vigorous multi-hour treatment accelerate natural healing of common musculoskeletal injuries.

The SAM® product family consists of eight unique skews including reusable/rechargeable battery-operated ultrasound devices with patented delivery features, disposable ultrasonic coupling patches with proprietary gel formulations, and various product accessories including charging-stations, carrying cases and device positioning bands and wraps.

The lead product configuration, SAM 2.0 with gel-capture patches, are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 2020 for prescription home-use. The SAM 2.0 device delivers 20,000 joules of ultrasound treatment over 4-hours. This is 10-100x greater than comparable devices available in the world at a fraction of the size.

The SAM 2.0 rapid-charge and proprietary ultrasound dosing technology allows for 8-hours of device use per-day, should additional treatment be required.

With this opportunity, the ZetrOZ Systems team looks to extend SAM® utilization into the broader healthcare ecosystem, both domestically in the United States and globally.

"I am beyond thrilled to have been granted the opportunity to present our product portfolio of acute and chronic pain solutions, as well as our soft tissue healing solutions," said Dr. George Lewis, CEO of ZetrOZ Systems.

"I am honored to have participated in the event as we look grow our business and extend the overall reach of our technology. We have developed solutions that we believe can dramatically improve the quality of life in patients with chronic pain, and we want to ensure that we are getting in front of the right audiences so that we can reach those patients. This was a great opportunity to do so."

With the daily, multi-hour therapy provided by SAM® technology's ultrasound therapy device for home use, patients can increase both deep circulation as well as oxygen and nutrient delivery - all without the usage of surgery or drugs.

To learn more about ZetrOZ Systems and SAM® technology visit https://samrecover.com or https://zetroz.com

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

