USA Bobsled/Skeleton and The Uptown Agency Launch "50 States Strong," a Nationwide Movement Supporting the Team

Feb 06, 2026

The partnership aims to rally supporters across all 50 states to fuel the future of American bobsled and skeleton

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Bobsled/Skeleton and The Uptown Agency today announced a creative partnership to launch "50 States Strong," a national campaign uniting fans across the country behind USA bobsled and skeleton athletes.

"50 States Strong" is built on the simple idea that when the spotlight is brightest, supporters should have a clear, compelling way to step in and help. The campaign channels momentum into meaningful support for USABS, uniting communities, partners, families, alumni, and fans in one nationwide effort.

The initiative will focus on telling the story of the sport, the athletes, and the mission, inviting the public to become part of a unified movement that reflects the pride and strength of all 50 states.

"I have had the vision for this campaign brewing for a long time, but bringing a concept of this scale to life requires significant resources and the right creative spark," said Mickie Knous, Olympian and Director of Partner & Sponsor Development at USA Bobsled & Skeleton. "This partnership with The Uptown Agency has finally allowed us to turn that vision into a reality. I am so excited to watch America donate from every corner of the map; '50 States Strong' is our chance to rally supporters nationwide, build real momentum, and make sure our athletes feel that support from every state as they compete."

"Unlike many countries we compete against, the USA Team does not receive government funding," said Aron McGuire, CEO of USABS. "Our ability to train, compete, and succeed on the world stage depends on the generosity of donors who believe in our athletes and the values they represent. We are confident that the '50 States Strong' campaign will be impactful to support USA athletes"

The Uptown Agency has provided USABS with strategic support in turning this idea into reality as their 2005-26 season continues.

"Our goal is to help USABS turn attention into action in a way that's simple, powerful, and easy for people to join," said Joseph Alexander, CEO of The Uptown Agency. "We're proud to support this initiative and help build a national movement that invites every state to show up and stand behind these athletes."

Supporters can learn more and contribute at 50StatesStrong.org.

About The Uptown Agency

The Uptown Agency is an award-winning, Dallas-based brand, creative, media, and PR partner built for modern growth. The agency helps ambitious companies engineer differentiation and scale by aligning brand strategy, creative, content, media, and communications under one roof. Led by a multidisciplinary team of strategists, designers, producers, media buyers, and PR operators, The Uptown Agency creates brands people remember and marketing systems that perform. Its work blends creative excellence with data-driven strategy to deliver bespoke solutions that activate audiences and drive measurable business results. results. www.theuptownagency.com.

About USA Bobsled and Skeleton

USA Bobsled & Skeleton (USABS) is the national governing body for bobsled and skeleton in the United States, responsible for training, developing, and supporting athletes from development to elite levels of competition. For more information, visit USABS.com, or follow the team's journey on Instagram: @USABS, Facebook: USABS, and TikTok: @usabobsledskeleton.

