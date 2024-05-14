USA Cares Achieves Remarkable Functional Allocation Milestone, Surpassing Industry Standards

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting military families in crisis, proudly announces a significant achievement in its financial stewardship and operational efficiency. The organization's functional allocation percentage has soared to an impressive 88.78%, a figure that not only underscores its commitment to directing resources to those in need but also sets a new benchmark for fiscal responsibility within the nonprofit sector.

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our team and the generosity of our donors, who trust us to use their contributions to make a real difference in the lives of those who have served our country," said Trace Chesser, President and CEO of USA Cares.

This noteworthy accomplishment places USA Cares at the forefront of veteran support organizations, surpassing the guidelines set by the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance, which recommends a minimum of 65% of total expenses be allocated to program expenses. Furthermore, Charity Navigator, a trusted evaluator of charitable organizations, awards full credit to organizations that direct 70% or more of their total expenses to program activities. USA Cares' exceptional functional allocation percentage of 88.78% highlights its dedication to maximizing the impact of every dollar donated, ensuring the majority of its resources are devoted to providing financial and advocacy support to military families facing hardship.

In comparison to 2022 program expense ratios for some notable veteran nonprofits as listed on Charity Navigator's website, USA Cares leads the way with efficiency and impact. While organizations like the Wounded Warrior Project (71.31%), the Bob Woodruff Foundation (84.95%), Operation Homefront (84.88%), the Gary Sinise Foundation (83.16%), and the USO (71.00%) demonstrated their commitment to supporting veterans, USA Cares' latest milestone of 88.78% places it among the top tier of veteran support organizations in terms of financial efficiency.

About USA Cares

USA Cares is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. USA Cares' mission is to provide post-9/11 military veterans, service members, and their families with financial assistance and post service skills training to create a foundation for long-term stability. Their services improve the quality of life for veterans and their families and reduce potential factors that can contribute to veteran suicide.

SOURCE USA Cares