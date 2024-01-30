USA Cares and Superior Star LLC Team Up For Round-Up Campaign

News provided by

USA Cares

30 Jan, 2024, 16:08 ET

All proceeds benefit military families in financial crises

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares, a non-profit organization that helps post-9/11 military families, has announced its partnership with Superior Star LLC, a Hardee's franchisee with locations across 11 states, for a round-up campaign. The campaign is set to run from January 30, 2024, to March 25, 2024, during which customers at select Hardee's locations will be asked to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to support military families in need.

This partnership aims to help military families facing financial difficulties due to the service of their loved ones. The round-up campaign is an easy and effective way for customers to support USA Cares' mission of providing financial and advocacy assistance to military families. The funds raised will go directly to USA Cares' programs and services, including emergency financial assistance and housing assistance.

"Superior Star LLC and Hardee's remain ardent supporters of USA Cares and its mission," said Trace Chesser, President and CEO of USA Cares. "The round-up campaign provides another opportunity for customers to give back in a meaningful way, and we are grateful for their support."

USA Cares and Superior Star LLC are excited to work together to make a difference in the lives of military families. Participating Hardee's locations will display signage to inform customers about the campaign and the impact their donations can make.

About USA Cares

USA Cares is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Its mission is to provide military veterans, service members, and their families with emergency financial assistance and post-service skills training to create a foundation for long-term stability.

About Superior Star LLC

Superior Star LLC was formed in 2023 and currently operates 93 Hardee's® restaurants across 11 states. Superior Star is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE USA Cares

