USA Cares Announces 2026 TPC Las Vegas Golf Tournament Presented by MacLellan

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares will host the 2026 TPC Las Vegas Golf Tournament on Monday, March 2, 2026, bringing supporters from across the country together for a premier golf experience benefiting veterans, service members and their families.

Presented by MacLellan Integrated Services, the tournament will take place at TPC Las Vegas, a championship-level course set against the Red Rock Canyon landscape. Participants will enjoy a full day of golf while directly supporting USA Cares' mission to help military families regain stability during periods of financial hardship.

Funds raised through the tournament will support critical assistance programs that help veterans and military families remain housed, maintain utilities and meet other essential needs during tough moments.

"This event is about connection, purpose and impact," said Matt Castor, President and CEO of USA Cares. "Through partnerships like this and the support of our players and sponsors, we are able to meet veterans and their families at a moment when support truly matters."

Players and sponsors will be hosted at JW Marriott Las Vegas, with accommodations available from February 28 through March 2, creating a destination experience that blends golf, hospitality and mission-driven giving.

Tournament participation includes individual and foursome player packages, as well as a range of sponsorship opportunities designed to provide brand visibility before, during and after the event.

The inaugural TPC Las Vegas Golf Tournament marks the beginning of what USA Cares and MacLellan intend to grow into a signature annual event, uniting corporate partners and community leaders around a shared commitment to supporting veterans and military families.

For more information or to register, visit https://auctria.events/2026_usa-cares-las-vegas-tournament

**About USA Cares Inc.**

USA Cares is a national nonprofit organization providing emergency financial assistance and advocacy to post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families facing temporary financial hardship. Through direct support and connection to resources, USA Cares helps military families regain stability and move forward.

