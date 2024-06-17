USA Cares Announces Annual Gala with Keynote Speaker Michael 'Rod' Rodriguez to Honor Veterans and Military Families

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares is thrilled to announce its annual 'We Salute You' Gala, set to take place on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at The Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. This highly anticipated event promises an evening of elegance, entertainment, and heartfelt tributes in support of our nation's veterans and military families.

The evening will kick off with a sophisticated cocktail reception offering attendees the opportunity to mingle and try the evening's specialty drinks. Guests will also have the chance to participate in both silent and live auctions, featuring an exclusive selection of luxury items, unique experiences, and priceless memorabilia, all in support of USA Cares' mission.

Following the reception, attendees will be treated to a gourmet dinner and program that includes a moving client testimonial and keynote speech from Michael 'Rod' Rodriguez. A distinguished Army veteran and Green Beret, Rodriguez remains an advocate for military families and veterans as the President & CEO of the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation.

"We are incredibly excited to host our 'We Salute You' Gala once again and bring together our community in support of our veterans and their families," said Trace Chesser, President & CEO of USA Cares. "This event is not only a celebration but a vital fundraiser that enables us to continue our work and expand our reach."

Tickets for the 'We Salute You' Gala are available now and can be purchased through the USA Cares website. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for those looking to further support our mission.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, please visit usacares.org or contact USA Cares Development at 502-653-0105.

About USA Cares

USA Cares is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. USA Cares' mission is to provide post-9/11 military veterans, service members, and their families with financial assistance and post service skills training to create a foundation for long-term stability. Their services improve the quality of life for veterans and their families and reduce potential factors that can contribute to veteran suicide.

SOURCE USA Cares