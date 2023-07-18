USA Cares is awarded maximum amount of $500,000 with grant from US Department of Labor's Veterans' Employment and Training Service to serve Kentucky veterans

USA Cares

18 Jul, 2023, 14:36 ET

Funds will assist homeless and at-risk veterans find employment

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares, a national organization dedicated to providing financial and advocacy assistance to military families in crisis, has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the US Department of Labor, Veterans' Employment and Training Service (DOL-VETS).

The grant is part of The Homeless Veterans' Reintegration Program (HVRP), aimed at helping homeless and at-risk veterans find employment. The award marks the organization's first federal grant.

"Our primary goal at USA Cares is to help reduce factors that contribute to veteran suicide," said Trace Chesser, CEO of USA Cares. "We know that gainful employment makes a huge difference in our veterans' health. This grant will expand our services to the veterans in Kentucky who are already homeless and will allow us to provide them with resources and support to help them return to stable and secure lifestyles."

According to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, nearly 50,000 veterans are homeless on any given night. The grant from DOL-VETS for the Homeless Veterans' Reintegration Program will provide funding to help homeless veterans with job training, counseling, and job placement.

"We have a responsibility to take care of those who have served and protected our country," said Chesser. "We are grateful for the opportunity to do that with Kentucky's most vulnerable veterans."

USA Cares has served over 114,000 veterans and military families since its inception in 2003. With this grant from DOL-VETS, USA Cares is positioned to reach even more veterans in Kentucky and continue to make a meaningful impact on their lives.

About USA Cares

Originally dubbed Kentuckiana Cares, USA Cares began with a goal of raising funds to help military families in financial crises through the sale of "Support Our Troops" yard signs following the 9/11 attacks in 2001. In October 2003, in response to the increasing number of requests for assistance, Kentuckiana Cares evolved into what is now USA Cares, a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization that has assisted thousands of veterans and military families facing hardships related to service.

SOURCE USA Cares

