USA Cares Receives Boeing Company's Global Engagement Grant

$50,000 grant will help transitioning military service members, veterans and their families

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares, a national non-profit organization dedicated to providing financial and advocacy assistance to post-9/11 veterans and their families, is proud to announce that it has been named a recipient of the Boeing Company's Global Engagement Grant. The $50,000 grant will be used to help veterans relieve financial barriers to obtaining and maintaining employment.

"We are inspired by and grateful for Boeing's support of our military and their families," said Trace Chesser, President & CEO of USA Cares. "This grant will allow us to continue providing critical support to veterans and their families during their time of need."

USA Cares was founded in 2003 with the goal of supporting veterans and military families who have been impacted by the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Since then, the organization has provided more than $12 million in financial assistance to help families pay for basic living expenses such as housing, utilities, and transportation.

The Boeing Company's Global Engagement Grant is part of its ongoing commitment to supporting non-profit organizations that are making a positive impact in their communities. By partnering with organizations like USA Cares, Boeing is able to help make a difference in the lives of those who have served our country.

About USA Cares

USA Cares is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Its mission is to provide military veterans, service members, and their families with emergency financial assistance and post-service skills training to create a foundation for long-term stability.

