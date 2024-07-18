USA Cares Secures $2 Million in Funding from Commonwealth of Kentucky to Support Veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares is honored to announce the organization has been granted $2 million in funding from the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This generous allocation will be instrumental in providing financial hardship assistance to veterans across Kentucky, ensuring those who have served our country receive the support they need and deserve.

The funding will be distributed to USA Cares over a two-year period that began on July 5, 2024 and will conclude on June 30, 2026. This significant financial support has enabled USA Cares to broaden its services to include pre-9/11 veterans. Qualifying circumstances have also been expanded beyond essential needs to include assistance for things like emergency car repairs and veteran burial expenses.

Veterans living in Kentucky who believe they may qualify for assistance are encouraged to apply online at usacares.org/gethelp . Applicants are required to provide proof of hardship and military service.

"We are deeply grateful to the Commonwealth of Kentucky for this significant investment in our veterans," said Trace Chesser, President and CEO of USA Cares. "With the support of our home state, we can continue to uphold our mission of alleviating the burdens faced by Kentucky's veterans and help them build a brighter, more secure future."

For more information about USA Cares and this program, please visit usacares.org.

ABOUT USA CARES

USA Cares is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. USA Cares' mission is to provide post-9/11 military veterans, service members, and their families with financial assistance and post service skills training to create a foundation for long-term stability. Their services improve the quality of life for veterans and their families and reduce potential factors that can contribute to veteran suicide.

SOURCE USA Cares