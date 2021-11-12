USA Chiropractic Market 2021-2025: Comprehensive Analysis of Industry Evolution, Services Provided, Treatment Methods, Key Operating Ratios/Metrics, Dollar Size and Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Chiropractors: Market Size, Growth, Forecasts, An Industry Analysis" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The competitive $15 billion U.S. chiropractic services industry, populated by nearly 40,000 offices, held up well during the Covid-19 pandemic, being an essential service.

Chiropractic is now a mainstream healthcare service that provides an alternative to drugs for the treatment of pain. The field has gained legitimacy since the 1990s and future demand looks good.

This report is a comprehensive business and operating analysis covering the nature and operations of chiropractors, industry evolution, services provided, treatment methods, key operating ratios/metrics, dollar size and growth of the industry from 2007 to 2025 Forecast, the economic structure of the business (ratios: national, by state, by major city) and more.

The effects of the pandemic are discussed, as well as the outlook for recovery in 2021, and a long-term forecast to 2025.

The report also analyses the average yearly revenues per chiropractor office, industry profitability, source of revenues by type insurance/payment, market share, offices by revenue size, and patient demographics, including those suffering from chronic pain, chiropractor employment and wages, dollar market potentials/revenues for 50 states and 75 major cities.

The report includes a directory of industry reports, trade associations and magazines.

According to Marketdata's Research Director, John LaRosa: "As the most established form of alternative medicine in the United States, the chiropractic industry has been positively influenced by favorable demographic trends, healthcare reform, and a growing acceptance of alternatives to traditional medicine."

Key Topics Covered:

Nature of the Industry

Definition and number of chiropractors, what they do, training/degrees

Chiropractic's position vis a vis traditional medicine, fight with MDs for legitimacy

Evolution of the profession, key turning points, 1990 Supreme Court decision.

Patients - who do chiropractors serve, typical patient profile, alternative medicine interventions.

Industry structure: solo clinics, group practice, worksite health centers, hospital-based care - discussion of each

Key Industry Statistics: number of existing and new chiropractors, education, no. of Americans treated by DCs, etc.

Industry Status Report - Effects of the Pandemic

Major trends: Opioid crisis drive demand, DCs serve an aging population, efforts To reduce unnecessary healthcare services, franchising, poor reimbursement - discussion

Market Size, Growth, Forecasts

Estimates of industry size/no. of chiropractor office by U.S. Census, NAICS code for the industry

Discussion & analysis of historical growth trends, during last recession, recovery since then, current situation, rationale

Historical market growth since 1980s, 2002-2008, 2010-2015, 2015-2020, Analysis & discussion

2020 Performance: Effects of The Pandemic: Analysis & discussion, BLS payroll data, publisher estimate of industry receipts

2021 Industry Outlook: Prospects for a recovery: Analysis & discussion, recent BLS payroll data, publisher estimate of industry receipts, Industry employment in 2020 and 1st qtr. Of 2021 (BLS).

2025 Industry Forecast: Long-term outlook: Analysis & discussion, demand factors, publisher estimate of industry receipts.

Discussion of major factors affecting industry growth.

Operations of Chiropractors

Discussion of Survey findings - Practice Analysis of Chiropractic 2020, by Natl. Board of Chiropractic Examiners: no. of chiropractors, gender, education, weekly working hours, employment by type facility, office settings, practice focus, sources of revenue, patient demographics,

Patient Demographics

Industry Economic Structure & Operating Metrics

Discussion & Analyses

Summary of key industry metrics, NAICS code for the industry

Number of chiropractor offices in 2019

Industry snapshot: 2007, 2012, 2017: no. of estabs, receipts, employees

Labor costs & productivity, sales/payroll ratios: 2007, 2012, 2017

Avg. receipts per chiropractor office: 2007, 2012, 2017

Avg. receipts, avg. payroll, avg. no employees: 2007, 2012, 2017

Legal structure: share of receipts by corporations, partnerships, sold proprietors

Share of receipts by revenue size of chiropractor office: 2017, 2012

Demand for Chiropractors To Increase - Labor Department projections.

Reference Directory

List of chiropractic and pain trade associations, journals, special industry reports, articles, other key contacts - address & phones

