USA Chiropractic Market 2021-2025: Comprehensive Analysis of Industry Evolution, Services Provided, Treatment Methods, Key Operating Ratios/Metrics, Dollar Size and Growth

The competitive $15 billion U.S. chiropractic services industry, populated by nearly 40,000 offices, held up well during the Covid-19 pandemic, being an essential service.
Chiropractic is now a mainstream healthcare service that provides an alternative to drugs for the treatment of pain. The field has gained legitimacy since the 1990s and future demand looks good.
This report is a comprehensive business and operating analysis covering the nature and operations of chiropractors, industry evolution, services provided, treatment methods, key operating ratios/metrics, dollar size and growth of the industry from 2007 to 2025 Forecast, the economic structure of the business (ratios: national, by state, by major city) and more.
The effects of the pandemic are discussed, as well as the outlook for recovery in 2021, and a long-term forecast to 2025.
The report also analyses the average yearly revenues per chiropractor office, industry profitability, source of revenues by type insurance/payment, market share, offices by revenue size, and patient demographics, including those suffering from chronic pain, chiropractor employment and wages, dollar market potentials/revenues for 50 states and 75 major cities.
The report includes a directory of industry reports, trade associations and magazines.
According to Marketdata's Research Director, John LaRosa: "As the most established form of alternative medicine in the United States, the chiropractic industry has been positively influenced by favorable demographic trends, healthcare reform, and a growing acceptance of alternatives to traditional medicine."
Key Topics Covered:
Nature of the Industry
- Definition and number of chiropractors, what they do, training/degrees
- Chiropractic's position vis a vis traditional medicine, fight with MDs for legitimacy
- Evolution of the profession, key turning points, 1990 Supreme Court decision.
- Patients - who do chiropractors serve, typical patient profile, alternative medicine interventions.
- Industry structure: solo clinics, group practice, worksite health centers, hospital-based care - discussion of each
- Key Industry Statistics: number of existing and new chiropractors, education, no. of Americans treated by DCs, etc.
- Industry Status Report - Effects of the Pandemic
- Major trends: Opioid crisis drive demand, DCs serve an aging population, efforts To reduce unnecessary healthcare services, franchising, poor reimbursement - discussion
Market Size, Growth, Forecasts
- Estimates of industry size/no. of chiropractor office by U.S. Census, NAICS code for the industry
- Discussion & analysis of historical growth trends, during last recession, recovery since then, current situation, rationale
- Historical market growth since 1980s, 2002-2008, 2010-2015, 2015-2020, Analysis & discussion
- 2020 Performance: Effects of The Pandemic: Analysis & discussion, BLS payroll data, publisher estimate of industry receipts
- 2021 Industry Outlook: Prospects for a recovery: Analysis & discussion, recent BLS payroll data, publisher estimate of industry receipts, Industry employment in 2020 and 1st qtr. Of 2021 (BLS).
- 2025 Industry Forecast: Long-term outlook: Analysis & discussion, demand factors, publisher estimate of industry receipts.
- Discussion of major factors affecting industry growth.
Operations of Chiropractors
- Discussion of Survey findings - Practice Analysis of Chiropractic 2020, by Natl. Board of Chiropractic Examiners: no. of chiropractors, gender, education, weekly working hours, employment by type facility, office settings, practice focus, sources of revenue, patient demographics,
Patient Demographics
Industry Economic Structure & Operating Metrics
- Discussion & Analyses
- Summary of key industry metrics, NAICS code for the industry
- Number of chiropractor offices in 2019
- Industry snapshot: 2007, 2012, 2017: no. of estabs, receipts, employees
- Labor costs & productivity, sales/payroll ratios: 2007, 2012, 2017
- Avg. receipts per chiropractor office: 2007, 2012, 2017
- Avg. receipts, avg. payroll, avg. no employees: 2007, 2012, 2017
- Legal structure: share of receipts by corporations, partnerships, sold proprietors
- Share of receipts by revenue size of chiropractor office: 2017, 2012
- Demand for Chiropractors To Increase - Labor Department projections.
Reference Directory
- List of chiropractic and pain trade associations, journals, special industry reports, articles, other key contacts - address & phones
