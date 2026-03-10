USA-IT Unites State Leaders to Combat the Growing Threat of Illegal Trade in Massachusetts

Public officials and business leaders address emerging threats and policy solutions to disrupt black-market crime

WORCESTER, Mass., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United to Safeguard America from Illegal Trade (USA-IT) – a nationwide coalition supported by national and state brand enforcement experts, law enforcement, leading industry associations, and civic organizations – convened a roundtable forum today in Worcester to identify cross-sector solutions to combat organized retail theft, counterfeiting, and other forms of illegal trade impacting Massachusetts communities.

Massachusetts' geographic position as a coastal hub makes the Commonwealth particularly vulnerable to black-market activity. Reports indicate that organized retail theft costs businesses in the state approximately $2 billion annually. In just one enforcement operation last month, local authorities in Lawrence seized nearly $500,000 worth of counterfeit name-brand merchandise, highlighting the scale and sophistication of illegal operations in the state.

Roundtable moderator Alysa Erichs, USA-IT Spokesperson and former Acting Executive Associate Director for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), emphasized the need for sustained public-private sector information-sharing. "These are not victimless crimes. They endanger consumers by flooding counterfeit and unregulated products into the market, hurt businesses through theft and loss of sales, and rob communities of needed public services through lost tax revenues—all while spurring other forms of criminal activity," said Erichs. "By bringing together law enforcement, policymakers, and industry leaders, we can better identify emerging threats and strengthen coordinated efforts to disrupt illegal networks."

Participants examined evolving tactics used by organized retail theft rings, including the use of technology to coordinate theft and distribute ill-gotten goods through seemingly legitimate marketplaces. Attendees also discussed state policies and proposals that create opportunities for illicit markets, including the 2018 increase of the felony threshold for larceny from $250 to $1,200 as well as the recently introduced Nicotine-Free Generation (NFG) bill.

Mike Kane, Economic Development Associate for the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce stated, "Storefronts across the Commonwealth are sounding the alarm about criminals stealing up to $1,200 with minimal penalty, taking away sales and endangering their customers and community. Those here must work in lockstep to protect our local economy and ensure policies align with public safety."

"To advance our vision for a cigarette-free America, PMI U.S. is committed to ensuring legal-age adults who smoke have accurate information about and access to regulated smoke-free alternatives so they can make informed choices," said Julie Nash, Manager of Local Government Affairs for Philip Morris International's U.S. Businesses (PMI U.S.). "Proposals such as the NFG framework fuel illicit trade and weaken consumer protections. Thoughtful, evidence-based policymaking protects both public safety and marketplace integrity."

The roundtable featured contributions from:

Alysa Erichs, USA-IT Spokesperson

USA-IT Spokesperson Peter Brennan, Executive Director, New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association (NECESMA)

Executive Director, New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association (NECESMA) Kevin Daly, Senior Crime Analyst, Crime Analysis Unit, Worcester Police Department

Senior Crime Analyst, Crime Analysis Unit, Worcester Police Department John Hayes, Director, Criminal Investigations Bureau & Co-Chair Massachusetts Illegal Tobacco Task Force, Massachusetts Department of Revenue

Director, Criminal Investigations Bureau & Co-Chair Massachusetts Illegal Tobacco Task Force, Massachusetts Department of Revenue Mike Kane, Economic Development Associate, Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce

Economic Development Associate, Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce Tom Daly, Executive Vice President, New England Police Benevolent Association (NEPBA)

Executive Vice President, New England Police Benevolent Association (NEPBA) Michael Krol, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)

Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Julie Nash , Manager, Local Government Affairs, Philip Morris International's U.S. Business (PMI U.S.)

, Manager, Local Government Affairs, Philip Morris International's U.S. Business (PMI U.S.) Raymond (Jim) Ryan, Field Loss Prevention Manager, Staples U.S. Retail

Field Loss Prevention Manager, Staples U.S. Retail Ken Spurling , CFI, Senior District Asset Protection Manager – SW Boston, Sephora

, CFI, Senior District Asset Protection Manager – SW Boston, Sephora Sean Garvey, Partner, 1789 Consulting

About USA-IT

United to Safeguard America from Illegal Trade (USA-IT) is a public-and-private-sector partnership protecting Americans' security and prosperity from black-market criminals. Launched in 2021, USA-IT's mission is to equip local officials, law enforcement, and community leaders with data-driven insights, training programs, and policy solutions to address the growing threats posed by the crimes of illegal trade, including organized retail crime, counterfeiting, cargo theft, drug trafficking, and intellectual property (IP) infringement. Founded by Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses ("PMI U.S."), the coalition is supported by national and state brand enforcement experts, law enforcement, leading industry associations, and civic organizations.

For more information about USA-IT's efforts to combat illegal trade and to get involved, visit USAIT.org or email us at [email protected].

SOURCE USA-IT