USA-IT Urges Congress to Crack Down on Growing Illegal Trade Threat Fueling Organized Crime

Coalition convenes during National Police Week to advance enforcement solutions and protect U.S. communities

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United to Safeguard America from Illegal Trade (USA-IT) today brought together more than 75 law enforcement leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to call on Congress to take urgent action against the criminal networks exploiting American consumers, businesses, and communities through illegal trade—a $3 to 5 trillion global enterprise.

Convened during National Police Week, USA-IT's 2026 National Summit spotlighted how sophisticated, tech-enabled criminal organizations are scaling operations across borders—and how gaps in coordination and outdated tools are hindering enforcement.

"Illegal trade crimes span from human trafficking and drug smuggling to counterfeit goods and organized retail crime. These crimes rob American businesses and families of their hard-earned money and bring violence into our streets," said USA-IT Spokesperson and former Acting Executive Associate Director for Homeland Security Investigations Alysa Erichs. "Law enforcement needs better access to intelligence and stronger coordination across agencies to disrupt these operations before they reach our communities."

The scale of the threat continues to grow, making up approximately five percent of gross domestic product globally and driving widespread economic and consumer harm across the United States.

Throughout the summit, speakers pointed to persistent breakdowns in information-sharing across jurisdictions and between the public and private sectors—vulnerabilities that organized crime groups continue to exploit. Participants underscored the need for modern enforcement tools and real-time intelligence to keep pace with evolving threats.

"These are not isolated crimes—they are interconnected, global criminal systems," said Timothy J. Cruz, District Attorney of Plymouth County, Massachusetts, and President of the National District Attorneys Association. "Today's networks are agile, tech-driven, and cross-border. Tackling them requires stronger partnerships and the ability to build prosecutable cases that hold up in court."

To address these challenges, USA-IT unveiled its 2026 policy agenda, urging Congress to advance targeted, bipartisan legislation focused on intelligence-sharing, supply chain transparency, digital accountability, and victim protections.

Key priorities include:

Combating Organized Retail Crime Act (CORCA): Expands federal enforcement tools and establishes a national coordination center to strengthen intelligence-sharing and disrupt organized retail theft networks.

Expands federal enforcement tools and establishes a national coordination center to strengthen intelligence-sharing and disrupt organized retail theft networks. Trafficking Survivors Relief Act (TSRA): Enables survivors of human trafficking to clear criminal records tied to their exploitation, removing barriers to recovery and stability.

Enables survivors of human trafficking to clear criminal records tied to their exploitation, removing barriers to recovery and stability. National Human Trafficking Database Act: Creates a centralized data system to improve tracking, coordination, and enforcement efforts nationwide.

Coalition members and panelists emphasized that policy decisions in Washington have direct consequences for law enforcement outcomes on the ground.

"We've seen firsthand the consequences from a lack of cooperation between the private and public sectors," said Jay Kennedy, Head of Policy & Engagement for Illicit Trade Prevention at PMI U.S. "Lawmakers have clear opportunities to close those gaps by advancing practical, bipartisan solutions that strengthen coordination, increase transparency, and help law enforcement stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated criminal networks."

"Organized retail crime is not just a retail problem—it's a supply chain crisis driving higher costs for consumers nationwide," said David Johnston, Vice President of Asset Protection and Retail Operations at the National Retail Federation. "Without real-time coordination and a national framework, critical connections are being missed, allowing these networks to thrive."

The average American family loses an estimated $500 annually due to organized retail crime, while counterfeit goods cost U.S. businesses roughly $200 billion each year and nearly half fail to meet basic safety standards. Meanwhile, human trafficking cases in North America are rising sharply, with victim detection increasing 78 percent.

About USA-IT

United to Safeguard America from Illegal Trade (USA-IT) is a public-and-private-sector partnership protecting Americans' security and prosperity from black-market criminals. Launched in 2021, USA-IT's mission is to equip local officials, law enforcement, and community leaders with data-driven insights, training programs, and policy solutions to address the growing threats posed by the crimes of illegal trade, including organized retail crime, counterfeiting, cargo theft, drug trafficking, and intellectual property (IP) infringement. Founded by Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses (PMI U.S.), the coalition is supported by national and state brand enforcement experts, law enforcement, leading industry associations, and civic organizations.

For more information about USA-IT's efforts to combat illegal trade and to get involved, visit USAIT.org.

SOURCE USA-IT