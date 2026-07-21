USA Ninja Challenge Adds Six Locations, Strengthens Franchise Support in First Half of 2026

The youth ninja fitness franchise is also using the first half of the year to strengthen franchisee support systems, expand leadership and position the brand for continued growth.

CONCORD, N.H., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Ninja Challenge, the nation's leading youth obstacle-course fitness franchise, is carrying strong momentum into the second half of 2026 after opening six new locations this year. The brand continues to average more than two new openings each month and is on track to reach 50 locations across more than 15 states as interest from prospective franchisees grows.

The six openings include new gyms in Appleton, Wisconsin; Humble, Texas; Howell, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; Leander, Texas; and Bonita Springs, Florida.

"We're happy with where the brand stands halfway through the year," said Dale Grant, president of USA Ninja Challenge. "We've used this period to strengthen the systems that support franchise owners, so we're even better positioned as new operators join the brand."

Much of the company's focus during the first half of 2026 has centered on investing behind the scenes to improve the franchise experience. USA Ninja Challenge expanded its executive leadership team, refined departmental responsibilities and continued rolling out new operational tools designed to support franchisees from onboarding through long-term growth.

Among the improvements are a redesigned franchise resale process, new skill-tracking technology being implemented across the system and a new website platform scheduled to launch this summer.

"We've spent a great deal of time building a stronger foundation," Grant said. "As our leadership team settles into well-defined roles and our new systems come online, we're creating a smoother experience for franchise owners and preparing the organization for its next phase of growth."

The company is also seeing encouraging signs in franchise development. Discovery Day activity has increased in recent weeks, and the pipeline continues to build in several priority markets.

For the remainder of 2026, USA Ninja Challenge is actively targeting franchise growth throughout Colorado's Front Range, upstate New York, the Pacific Northwest (including Oregon and Washington) and the Louisville, Kentucky, region. The brand is also focusing on its summer programming.

"Summer is different for every market," Grant said. "In a lot of our northern locations, families are on vacation and kids have a lot of other things going on, so regular class attendance isn't always as consistent. Camps fill that gap."

The brand also continues advancing its partnership with USA Pentathlon Multisport as ninja prepares for its Olympic debut in 2028. Leadership teams from both organizations are working together on partnership opportunities and long-term initiatives designed to increase awareness of ninja competition nationwide.

"Our mission has always been bigger than opening gyms," Grant said. "We're helping children build confidence, resilience and healthy habits while giving entrepreneurs an opportunity to own a business that makes a meaningful difference in their communities. The investments we're making today position both our franchisees and our brand for long-term success."

ABOUT USA NINJA CHALLENGE:

USA Ninja Challenge is the leading kids Ninja franchise, offering an exciting obstacle-based fitness experience for children across the United States. Since its founding more than a decade ago, USA Ninja Challenge has grown into a trusted brand nearing 50 gyms, with more in development. The franchise combines fun and fitness by teaching kids agility, balance and problem-solving through a series of structured obstacle courses. Partnered with the USA Pentathlon Multisport Olympic Team, USA Ninja Challenge is raising awareness for Ninja's Olympic debut in 2028. With low initial investment, high margins and rapid ROI, USA Ninja Challenge offers franchisees the opportunity to build profitable businesses while making a lasting impact on children's physical fitness and confidence. For more information on USA Ninja Challenge or to learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.usaninjachallenge.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Miles Berlin

Mainland

312-526-3996

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SOURCE USA Ninja Challenge