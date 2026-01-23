USA Team Handball and Indian River State College Launch Strategic Partnership to Establish National Training Presence on Florida's Treasure Coast

FORT PIERCE, Fla., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian River State College and USA Team Handball officially launched their strategic partnership, establishing a national team training presence on Florida's Treasure Coast. The collaboration, supported by Play Treasure Coast/Treasure Coast Sports Commission and St. Lucie Public Schools, positions the region as an emerging hub for Olympic sport development.

An athlete soars past a defender during the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy match, part of the celebration launching the strategic partnership between USA Team Handball and Indian River State College that establishes a National Training Center on Florida's Treasure Coast.

Athletes relocated to the region and began training operations in January. The partnership was celebrated with the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy collegiate handball match in Fort Pierce, where the United States Military Academy defeated the United States Air Force Academy 41 - 29. The match was attended by U.S. Medal of Honor recipient SSG David Bellavia, USA (Ret.) and Lt. Gen Frank Libutti, USMC (Ret.).

St. Lucie Public Schools made the Westwood Academy Gym available for training operations, ensuring continuity as The River and USA Team Handball develop dedicated on-site facilities.

"A consistent training environment requires cooperation, shared resources, and institutional commitment," said Michael King, CEO of USA Team Handball. "Thanks to Indian River State College, Play Treasure Coast, and St. Lucie Public Schools, our athletes can train with continuity and accelerate toward sustained international performance."

"Indian River State College is proud to serve as home to USA Team Handball's National Training Center, joining USA Diving in making our campus a premier destination for Olympic-level athletics," said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, President of Indian River State College. "This partnership creates invaluable opportunities for our students and supports future Olympians right here at The River."

USA Team Handball became the second Olympic sport National Governing Body to establish operations at The River. The partnership builds training infrastructure and strengthens the United States' competitive position internationally in preparation for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic cycle.

About USA Team Handball: USA Team Handball is the National Governing Body for the sport of team handball in the United States, responsible for national teams, grassroots development, and international representation in Olympic, Paralympic, and world championship competition.

About Indian River State College: Indian River State College, serving Florida's Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties, offers high-quality, affordable education to over 24,000 students annually through traditional and online courses.

