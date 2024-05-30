USA Today Names Carrier Among America's Climate Leaders

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today joined a prestigious list of companies recognized as one of 'America's Climate Leaders' by USA Today. The second annual list highlights U.S. companies that are leading the way with efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Sustainability is at Carrier's core, and our portfolio transformation will help Carrier achieve its vision of becoming a true global climate leader that leverages innovative technology to make a meaningful impact on the world for generations to come," said Hakan Yilmaz, Carrier Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer. "In 2022, we implemented initiatives to support our carbon neutrality and energy intensity targets, including energy audits, enhanced energy efficiency, energy conservation, fleet decarbonization and refrigerant management. Carrier is committed to achieving carbon neutral operations and helping our customers avoid more than 1 gigaton of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030."

For this ranking, USA Today and Statista reviewed companies headquartered in the U.S. that achieved the greatest reduction in their emissions intensity – Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions relative to revenue – between 2020 and 2022. The data-based list underscores the importance of sustainability in the business sector now and in the future.

Carrier is establishing science-based targets in line with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and is committed to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2050. To accomplish this ambition, Carrier is building on its legacy of implementing targeted energy and greenhouse gas reduction programs across its global facilities. As Carrier expands its portfolio of intelligent climate and energy solutions, the company is accelerating the shift toward electrification, more connected technologies and environmentally responsible refrigerants.

