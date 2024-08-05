USA TODAY SPORTS ANNOUNCES 2024 US LBM COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

Poll Ranks Top NCAA Football Teams with the American Football Coaches Association

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA TODAY Sports , part of Gannett Co., Inc . (NYSE: GCI) and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) launched the 2024 US LBM Coaches Poll , a weekly poll ranking the Top 25 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) college football teams from the preseason through the College Football Playoff (CFP). The poll is sponsored by US LBM , a leading, national distributor of specialty building materials to construction professionals.

The US LBM Coaches Poll, published weekly during the college football season by USA TODAY Sports, is voted on by a panel of American Football Coaches Association (AFCA)-member head coaches who are chosen from a pool of coaches willing to participate.

The US LBM Coaches Poll is voted on by a panel of AFCA-member FBS head coaches who are chosen from a pool of coaches willing to participate. Each coach submits a Top 25 team ranking weekly, with a first place vote worth 25 points, second place worth 24 points, and so on. This year's panel includes 55 coaches from across the country, representing the major conferences and independent schools that will be competing this season. The coaches ranking results are published by USA TODAY Sports online on Sundays and in print on Mondays during the college football season.

Alongside the poll, USA TODAY's Branded Content Studio, GET Creative will launch a new series featuring current college football coaches and drawing parallels between developing football programs and building communities on USATODAY.com .

The preseason US LBM Coaches Poll marks the unofficial start to the college football season, giving fans' insights into where their team is ranked prior to the start of the season. This will be the longest season in college football history with the start of an expanded CFP system that features 12 teams competing in the playoffs.

"College football is important to our actively engaged sports audience in communities across the USA TODAY Network. USA TODAY Sports is dedicated to highlighting this content with dedicated reporters throughout the country who cover the top nationally ranked teams," said Roxanna Scott, Executive Editor and Vice President for USA TODAY Sports. "We are proud to partner with US LBM and the AFCA to release our weekly poll, which sparks debate and provides expert analysis among loyal college football fans throughout the season."

US LBM will present the US LBM AFCA Coaches' Trophy to the FBS team that wins the CFP national championship game and finishes at the top in the final poll of the season in January. The US LBM AFCA Coaches' Trophy will also be a part of a national trophy tour for the 2024 season, visiting various colleges and universities on game day and interacting with fans.

"Like we do every day at US LBM, college football builds and strengthens communities all across the country," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "We are tremendously excited for another great season of college football and our continued partnership with USA TODAY and the American Football Coaches Association for the weekly US LBM Coaches Poll and the US LBM AFCA Coaches' Trophy."

"The 2024 college football season is right around the corner, and we are excited to see who our coaches have picked in the preseason US LBM Coaches Poll," said AFCA Executive Director Craig Bohl. "The AFCA is grateful to partner with US LBM and USA TODAY Sports with our weekly Top 25 poll and find out who will win the coveted AFCA Coaches' Trophy at the conclusion of this season."

For more information on the US LBM Coaches Poll, visit the poll website on USA TODAY Sports.

