USA Today survey data recognizes Condado Tacos as the nation's #4 restaurant for "Cheap Eats" ; ranking combines top Google reviews with affordability

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Condado Tacos, the award-winning taco joint and Columbus Ohio based growth brand, specializing in unique tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful, energetic atmosphere, today launches its inflation busting Throwback Happy Hour and Throwback fan fav "El Santo" Taco.

USA Today recently recognized Condado Tacos as the fourth best "cheap eats" in the United States among fast food/fast casual restaurants, through an analysis of credit card data and has recognized top restaurants who combine affordability with the highest average Google review ratings https://www.usatoday.com/money/blueprint/credit-cards/best-cheap-eats-in-the-us/

Condado's Throwback Happy Hour will feature $5 House Margs and $1 off Tacos, see Condado locations for happy hour days and times. The Throwback Taco on the Condado menu will be a new addition under Suggested Tacos, and is a fan fav which will be priced at $4.00.

With inflation rising and prices continuing to escalate over the past few years, Condado Tacos has seen some steadying of its costs and is instituting a 'Throwback' of some of its prices at all 47 of its locations, while maintaining its high quality, craveable, clean, preservative free ingredients for its tacos, dips, bowls and margs. Condado's hand crafted margaritas feature a choice of 7 fresh fruit purees, including blood orange, muddled jalapeño and prickly pear.

"Condado Tacos is an exciting growth brand that is all about great food, margs and fun, offering our guests a NextGen fast casual, full service dining experience that is second to none," said Chris Artinian, Condado Tacos President & CEO (and formerly the President/CEO at Morton's Steakhouses). "With an average price per person of $18 that includes two tacos, a dip and a margarita, nobody can beat us in terms of providing the highest quality experience along with the best overall value."

About Condado Tacos 

Condado Tacos provides an all inclusive dining experience for its guests and its 2600 team members, with "Enough Yum for Everyone." The brand started in 2014 with its first location in the Short North neighborhood near Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio. Since its founding, the award-winning taco joint has grown to 47 restaurants in 17 markets and was very recently was listed among the Fastest Growing Private Restaurant Companies by Inc. 5000. To learn more, go to condadotacos.com 

