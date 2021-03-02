USA Tops 2021 Break The Ceiling Touch The Sky 101 Best Global Companies For Women In Leadership Index

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) today announced the rankings of the 2021 Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index (BTC 101 Global Index), based on review by HORP in Dec 2020 of over 10000 executives on the Boards and Executive Management teams of the world's 500 largest Companies*. Global powerhouses Accenture, Starbucks, Kroger, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, HP, GlaxoSmithkline, UPS, Walmart, General Motors, Engie, Sun Life Financial featured on the list. 51.78 % of the Companies on the Index were US-headquartered Companies. France, Britain, and Canada followed with 12.5%, 10.71% and 5.35% respectively. Female-CEO led Companies of the world's 500 largest Companies led on the BTC 101 Global Index with 12 out of 14 of them appearing on the 2021 BTC 101 Global Index. The full rankings, methodology are now up at www.houseofroseprofessional.com.

Findings from the Index as well as best practices on diversity, equity and inclusion from several leading Companies are being shared today at HORP's 2021 North America (virtual) Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky - the success and leadership summit for women.

The Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index is the annual study for House of Rose Professional's Mission 2029 for a Better World - the 10 year global initiative to shape a better world via quintupling the number of Female CEOs in the worlds 500 largest Companies from 14 (in 2020) to 70 in 2029 and doubling the number of male CEOs who are actively investing in gender diversity & inclusion. The Index examines the gender balance across Boards and Management teams at each Company independently and then as a composite score. Over 10000 C suite executives were reviewed on the world's 500 largest Companies (smallest Company on the 500 had an annual revenue of over 25 Billion USD) in Dec 2020. This is a fact-based computation of gender diversity at the top of the world's 500 largest Companies. A spot on the Index cannot be bought or influenced! Chief HR Officers and Diversity & Inclusion Officers of Companies appearing on the Index can get in touch with HORP at [email protected] for their certificate of ranking and next steps.

Bob McDonald, 8th Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs and former Chairman, President and CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company and member of the Mission 2029 Global Advisory Council commented, "Gender diverse companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens. We believe that by accelerating gender diversity at the world's largest companies first through MISSION 2029 for a BETTER WORLD we can accelerate global business and influence a more sustainable, better world. I encourage Companies to join MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD. Now more than ever before we should press forward for diversity, equity and inclusion."

Commented Julie Hamilton, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo Plc, "The future is female. Research is indicating that women drive 70-80% of all consumer purchasing, through a combination of their buying power and influence. Given this reality, it is imperative we have more gender balanced leadership at the very top of organizations. At Diageo we believe that the fastest way to greater diversity at the top is to actively support greater opportunity for women to learn, grow and lead."

Anthony A. Rose, author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" (the book that inspired the summit) and Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional commented; "Congratulations to the 2021 Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership. We also encourage the efforts of those Companies that did not make it on this year's Index but continue to work towards greater gender diversity in their organizations with sincerity. We encourage organizations to join the MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD program to unlock the full potential of women in the boardroom and at the highest executive levels by leveraging HORP cutting edge techniques and resources in the Talent, Training and Transformation areas."

Since 2014 House of Rose Professional has enabled over 20000 women leaders (and several thousand male leaders who support diversity & inclusion) to greater success via Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women and more recently via Dream Job International® - the Executive search vertical and CEOSmith® - the executive coaching and reputation brand.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a Singapore-headquartered international business consultancy that has pioneered gender diversity & inclusion across workplaces across the world. The Company offers services in the areas of Talent, Training and Transformation. HORP is supported by an extensive network of partners with experience across the world's most successful companies. The Company focuses on tangible actions and best practice sharing to reach measurable goals and outcomes.

