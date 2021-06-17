USANA CEO Elected as Chairman of the Board of Direct Selling Association

SALT LAKE CITY, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Chairman and CEO Kevin Guest has been elected as the chairman of the board of the Direct Selling Association (DSA), a national trade organization for direct sales companies. Mr. Guest was elected by members of the Association and will serve a one-year term.

"I am honored for the privilege of serving this great organization, which plays such a crucial role in promoting innovation and integrity within the direct selling industry," Guest said. "I have worked in direct sales for more than 25 years, in which time I have seen tremendous growth in the industry; much of that growth is due to the leadership and guidance DSA provides its member companies. I would like to sincerely thank DSA members for giving me this opportunity to help further strengthen our industry's foothold in the marketplace."

As USANA's chief executive officer and chairman of the board, Kevin Guest provides strategic direction to USANA's global management team and visionary leadership to hundreds of thousands of Associates and employees worldwide. He has overseen more than a decade of record sales growth at USANA, guiding the company through digital transformation, greater focus on the customer experience, accelerated product development, and an expansion of corporate sustainability programs. In 2017, Guest was named a member of the board of directors of DSA and he also serves on the CEO Council for the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations.

For more than a century, the Direct Selling Association has served as the national trade association for companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to independent sellers to market and sell products and services, typically outside of a fixed retail establishment. In 2020, direct selling in the United States generated $40.1 billion in retail sales and 7.7 million entrepreneurs in the U.S. sold products or services through the direct selling channel, providing a personalized buying experience for 41.6 million preferred customers and discount buyers.

"We are so thrilled to have Kevin Guest serve as our chairman of the board," said Joseph N. Mariano, DSA president. "Kevin has been a guiding light in the industry for more than two decades now, and I think he will make a significant impact during his term. I look forward to working with Kevin in his new role and working with all the newly elected officers and directors of DSA. The future of our industry is certainly in good hands."

