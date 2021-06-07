USANA director of human resources awarded for outstanding achievement her in field

SALT LAKE CITY, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA extends a huge congratulations to its Director of Human Resources Sheena Blauvelt for being honored by Utah Business Magazine with their HR Achievement Award. Sheena was awarded for her outstanding human resources work with USANA and its employees.

This award recognizes extraordinary individuals who are changing the way we hire, develop, nurture, and retain Utah's best talent. An event to honor these recipients will be held June 8, 2021.

Sheena Blauvelt, Director of Human Resources

"We are beyond grateful to have someone like Sheena on our team," says Paul Jones, USANA's chief people officer. "Sheena brings great knowledge and skills to USANA and she has made a tremendous impact. I have truly enjoyed watching her grow. Congratulations to Sheena on her incredible award, and a special thanks to everyone on our HR team for their dedication to make USANA one of the best places to work."

Sheena joined USANA as the leadership development business partner in 2017. In this role, she became the driving force to implement new programs and develop USANA's leaders as the best in the world. Recently promoted to director of human resources, Sheena continues to focus on leadership development, along with taking the lead on recruitment efforts and employee recognition.

Through her career, Sheena has accumulated a wealth of industry and company-specific knowledge. Always with a goal-orientated mindset, she's committed to foresee and implement workplace trends by networking with top individuals in the HR community.

"It's such a great honor to receive this HR Achievement award," says Blauvelt. "I love working for USANA, and I am so thankful for this recognition. Being able to help improve the lives and futures of my coworkers is so rewarding for me, and I wouldn't be where I am without their support and the support from USANA's management team."

