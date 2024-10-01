USANA Executive Chairman Kevin Guest Celebrates Country Music Month, Mental Balance

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As vibrant melodies of Country Music Month fill the air this October, there is no better time to explore the symphony between our love for music and the pursuit of mental wellness.

Country music, with its rich storytelling and emotional resonance, offers more than just a soundtrack to our lives—it serves as a guiding force in achieving mental well-being, according to Kevin Guest, Executive Chairman at USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA).

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA)

"Our commitment to health is underscored by the power of music to transform lives," said Guest, who is also a musician and author of All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "Country music, in particular, provides a unique blend of emotional expression and narrative, which offers listeners a deep connection that can be both healing and uplifting."

In a world where maintaining mental health is paramount, balancing life through music and wellness practices is essential. Here are Guest's five key benefits of incorporating music into daily life for mental balance:

Emotional Release: Music allows individuals to express feelings that might otherwise remain bottled up, offering a safe outlet for emotional release. Stress Reduction: Engaging with music can lower stress levels, helping listeners find peace amid the chaos of daily life. Connection and Community: Country music often tells stories that resonate on a personal level, fostering a sense of community and shared experience. Mindful Presence: Listening to or playing music encourages mindfulness, grounding individuals in the present moment and away from future anxieties or past regrets. Inspiration and Motivation: The motivational narratives in country music can inspire listeners to pursue their goals and dreams with renewed energy.

"When the music comes from the heart, the connection between musician and audience is exhilarating and stunningly honest," Guest wrote in his bestseller. "Music speaks to the soul like nothing else can. This love for music, this awe I have for the process, has been with for me as long as I can remember. Music has transformed my life.

"As we tune into the heartfelt melodies and stories this month, let's also tune into ourselves, recognizing the vital role mental health plays in our overall well-being. At USANA, we believe in the strength of a balanced life, where music and health come together in harmony."

Inspiring examples of harmony and individual success are shared throughout All the Right Reasons, where all proceeds go to feeding hungry children. Each book purchase provides 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of social wellness in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 25 countries. For more information about USANA Health Sciences and its dedication to promoting health, wellness, and entrepreneurial success, visit USANA.com.

