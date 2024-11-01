USANA Executive Chairman Kevin Guest Celebrates Gratitude Month

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, a multinational leader is encouraging people everywhere to celebrate National Gratitude Month and experience the profound impact gratitude has on health and happiness. From enhancing psychological well-being to boosting physical health, gratitude has a transformative effect that can change lives in deeply meaningful ways.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA)

"I invite everyone to celebrate National Gratitude Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the lasting influence gratitude can have on our lives," said Kevin Guest, Executive Chairman at USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA), a global leader in health and wellness products.

Studies show that grateful individuals sleep better, experience reduced stress, maintain healthier diets, and engage in increased physical activity. Moreover, a July 2024 Harvard study showed a connection between gratitude and longevity among older adults.

"The core values that make up my foundation are faith, family, service, gratitude, and honesty," said Guest, who is also the author of All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "Those things matter most to me, and I try to live by these values. They are manifest in how I treat others and the choices I make. I am committed to living in harmony with these values, particularly when times are tough and I feel pressure to do otherwise."

Guest cites three things to do to enhance feelings of gratitude.

"Gratitude Jar. Every day this month, write something you're grateful for on a small piece of paper and add it to a Gratitude Jar. At the end of the month, review your collection of positive moments to reflect on. "Thank-You Notes: Send thank-you notes to people who have made a difference in your life. Even a heartfelt text or email, expressing gratitude to others can strengthen relationships and foster a deeper sense of connection. "Pay it Forward. Perform random acts of kindness and see how the ripple effect of gratitude can spread joy far and wide," he said.

On a personal note, Guest's gratitude begins with his parents, wife and children.

"Mom shaped my life, and I am forever grateful. She glowed from the inside out and made everyone feel like they were the most important person in the world," Guest wrote in his bestseller. "I am also so grateful for the life my dad lived, for the lessons he taught, and the values he instilled in me. His faith runs through me and buoys me up.

"My wife, Lori, continues to bless my life with her goodness. I'll be forever grateful for my wonderful family. When I think of my precious relationships with my wife, my children, and grandchildren and I consider my career at USANA, I have thanked God."

More inspiring examples of gratitude are shared throughout All the Right Reasons, where all proceeds go to feeding hungry children. Each book purchase provides 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of social wellness in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 25 countries. For more information about USANA Health Sciences and its dedication to promoting health, wellness, and entrepreneurial success, visit USANA.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tim Brown, Candid Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE USANA