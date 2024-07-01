USANA Executive Chairman Kevin Guest Encourages Connections with July's "Social Wellness Month"

SALT LAKE CITY, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout July, Kevin Guest, executive chairman at USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA), is emphasizing boosting social connections during "Social Wellness Month." Social wellness—the ability to form meaningful relationships and interact positively with others—not only enhances our emotional well-being but also significantly impacts our overall health.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA)

"Strong social connections reduce stress, improve mental health, and even extend life expectancy," said Guest. "In a world where digital interactions often replace face-to-face communication, fostering real-world relationships is more important than ever. This July, I issue a challenge to step out of your comfort zone and cultivate new social connections that can lead to a happier, healthier life."

Throughout his life, Guest has seen great results come when he's stepped out of his own comfort zone.

Drawing upon life experiences and guiding principles in his best-selling book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest weaves together remarkable stories that highlight the power of social wellness.

"When I played with Collin Raye's band at the Grand Ole Opry, I was so nervous before stepping on stage that my hands started shaking and my mouth went dry," he wrote in All the Right Reasons. "But facing those fears opened doors to play the Opry again and fulfilled lifelong dreams in several areas."

When Guest was just starting his video production company, he had a sudden opportunity to interview KISS frontman Gene Simmons for his brainchild, "Turn Up the Volume" video series.

"Trembling but oddly confident, I filmed the interview with Gene Simmons, which was one of the most thrilling experiences of my life," Guest said. "I went on to interview Jon Bon Jovi, Ozzy Osbourne, and many other rock stars. That one experience with Gene Simmons opened many doors and had an astonishing impact on my career."

To help open new experiences during Social Wellness Month, Guest offers five tips.

Try New Activities: Sign up for a class, learn a musical instrument or take up a hobby you've never considered. Novel experiences stimulate your brain and help you break free from monotony. Connect with Different People: Join a social group to engage with diverse individuals and expose yourself to new perspectives and ideas. Volunteer: Offer your time for a cause you're passionate about to build connections with other volunteers and create a shared sense of purpose. Embrace Spontaneity: Say yes to unexpected invitations, try a new restaurant or take a different route home. Embracing spontaneity injects excitement into your routine. Reconnect with Old Friends: Sometimes, enhancing social wellness means rekindling past relationships. Reach out to an old friend and plan a catch-up session.

"For Social Wellness Month, take the pledge to make meaningful social connections with your network and encourage others to join you in this journey toward enhanced social and mental wellness," said Guest. "Together, we can create a more connected and supportive community."

All proceeds for All the Right Reasons go to feeding hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

USANA Health Sciences, a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of social wellness in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 25 countries. Visit USANA.com to learn more.

